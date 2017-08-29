NASA sees Washington State 'under fire'

August 31, 2017
NASA Sees Washington State "Under Fire"
Credit: NASA image courtesy Jeff Schmaltz, MODIS Rapid Response Team

NOAA/NASA's Suomi NPP satellite's Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument captured this image of several major fires in Washington state on August 29, 2017. The three highlighted fires are the Diamond Creek fire, the Jolly Mountain fire and the Norse Peak fire. Inciweb lists nine separate fires going on in the state but these three fires are the largest and the Norse Peak fire is currently spewing massive amounts of smoke into the atmosphere as evidenced in this image.

The Norse Peak began on August 11 with a , in fact, thirteen fires were ignited by lightning in a series of storms on August 10th and 11th, in the vicinity of the William O. Douglas and Norse Peak Wilderness Areas on the Naches Ranger District of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Two of the fires have reached significant size and remain active: the Norse Peak Fire and the American Fire). These fires are being managed collectively as "Norse Peak." This collective fire is currently 13,210 acres and is still growing at a moderate pace. Hot, dry conditions which contributed to the start of this fire, continue to allow it to grow although a cold front is expected soon which will hopefully bring more moderate relative humidity.

The Diamond Creek fire is a human caused fire that began on July 23, 2017. It is currently at 33,728 acres and is 63% contained. The Diamond Creek Fire is burning within the Pasayten Wilderness approximately 12 air miles north of Mazama, Washington and 5.5 miles (8.9 kilometers) south of the Canadian border. The fire continued to move to the north and west with active burning during the night. Smoke continues to affect air quality in the upper Methow Valley.

The Jolly Mountain fire began on August 11 with a lightning strike. It is 5,164 acres in size. The area is critically dry having only received 1/10th of an inch of rain since the fire began. Fuels for the fire are extremely dry allowing the quick spread of fire. On August 29, helicopters and scooper planes dropped nearly 85,000 gallons of water on the Jolly Mountain Fire Aerial firefighting resources drop water on the fire perimeter to minimize spread and slow the fire's progression. Evacuations south of the fire are in effect for several areas that are being threatened by the growth of the fire.

The Suomi NPP satellite is a joint mission between NASA and NOAA.

Explore further: Numerous fires spread from north to south in Oregon

Related Stories

Numerous fires spread from north to south in Oregon

August 30, 2017

Fires meander up and down the state of Oregon mostly through the Cascade Mountains in this NASA Aqua satellite image taken on Aug. 28, 2017. The fires were mostly started by lightning strikes and Inciweb is tracking 20 different ...

Image: Fires and hot spots in Arizona

July 3, 2017

Wildfires have been plaguing the southwestern United States with hot, dry weather, high winds and lightning strikes. The interesting point to note in this image is the "modis hot spot" highlighted area. This is a spot on ...

NASA image: Fires in Idaho and Montana

August 21, 2013

Fires that started in July continue on in late August in Idaho and Montana. Actively burning areas, detected by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer's (MODIS) thermal bands, are outlined in red.

Image: Spate of fires across California's Central Valley

November 21, 2016

The NOAA/NASA Suomi NPP satellite captured this image of a spate of fires in the Central Valley of California.  They are not listed on the CAL FIRE website which makes careful note of wildfires across the state whether or ...

Image: Southeastern wildfires are still blazing

November 22, 2016

NOAA/NASA's Suomi NPP satellite captured this image of the fires that continue to blaze in the southeastern United States with no end in sight. There are several fires visible. Two are fires that are listed on the Inciweb ...

NASA image: Selway complex and Johnson Bar fires in Idaho

September 15, 2014

Two fires are seen burning in this satellite image taken by the Aqua satellite on September 11, 2014. The Selway complex of fires had been previously reported located 30 miles west of Darby, MT. It appears a new fire may ...

Recommended for you

One million premature deaths linked to ozone air pollution

August 31, 2017

Scientists at the University of York's Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) have released new figures showing long-term exposure to ozone air pollution is linked to one million premature deaths per year due to respiratory ...

Volcanic eruptions drove ancient global warming event

August 30, 2017

A natural global warming event that took place 56 million years ago was triggered almost entirely by volcanic eruptions that occurred as Greenland separated from Europe during the opening of the North Atlantic Ocean, according ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.