Indonesia lifts threat to ban encrypted app Telegram

August 1, 2017

The Indonesian government has lifted its threat to ban the encrypted messaging app Telegram because it's taking steps to address "negative" content that includes forums for Islamic State group supporters, the information technology minister said Tuesday.

Ahead of a meeting in Jakarta with Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Rudiantara, announced that "we have agreed to keep Telegram accessible."

Earlier this month, the ministry said it was preparing to shut down Telegram in Indonesia, where it has several million users, if it didn't develop procedures to block unlawful content including pro-Islamic State group discussion groups.

As a partial measure, it asked internet companies in the world's most populous Muslim nation to block access to 11 addresses offering the web version of Telegram. Durov apologized for failing to quickly respond to the Indonesian government's requests for apparent terror content to be blocked, blaming a miscommunication.

"We will discuss setting up a standard operating procedure involving the ministry and Telegram, including the method of our communication, in order to be more able to address the negative in Telegram," Rudiantara, who uses one name, told reporters, with Durov at his side.

Suspected militants arrested by Indonesian police recently have told authorities that they communicated with each other via Telegram and received orders and directions to carry out attacks through the app, including from Bahrun Naim, an Indonesian with the Islamic State group in Syria accused of orchestrating several attacks in the past 18 months.

Critics of the government's threat said it would make more sense to monitor the IS discussion groups for possible intelligence than banning the app.

The free messaging service can be used as a and on computers through a web interface or desktop messenger. Its strong encryption has contributed to its popularity with those concerned about privacy and secure communications in the digital era but also attracted militant groups and other criminal elements.

Durov said earlier this month that Telegram blocks thousands of IS-related channels a month and is "always open to ideas on how to get better at this."

Explore further: Telegram blocks terror content after Indonesia threatens ban

Related Stories

Telegram blocks terror content after Indonesia threatens ban

July 16, 2017

The encrypted messaging app Telegram is forming a team of moderators who are familiar with Indonesian culture and language so it can remove "terrorist-related content" faster, its co-founder said Sunday, after Indonesia limited ...

Russia threatens Telegram app with ban

June 23, 2017

Russia's state communications watchdog on Friday threatened to ban the Telegram messaging app because the company behind the service had failed to submit company details for registration.

Recommended for you

Making animated characters jump just got easier

July 28, 2017

The way a videogame character jumps, kicks, walks, runs or even breathes is determined by a loop of frames known as a motion cycle. Also critical for producing animated films, motion cycles are as important as they are difficult ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.