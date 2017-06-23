Founder of Russian messaging app defies official ultimatum

June 23, 2017

The founder of a Russian encrypted messaging app is defying the government's request to provide information about his company.

The head of the Russian communications regulator on Friday in an open letter to Telegram founder Pavel Durov threatened to block Telegram unless Durov hands over details about the app. The move would require Telegram, which prides itself on privacy, to keep and share users' chat histories and with the .

Durov said in a post on his social media page Friday that the threat to block Telegram was " of state interests."

He says that if Telegram is banned in Russia, the private chats that Russian officials and their friends currently conduct via his messaging app will be conducted through apps that store their data abroad.

Explore further: Russia threatens Telegram app with ban

Related Stories

Russia threatens Telegram app with ban

June 23, 2017

Russia's state communications watchdog on Friday threatened to ban the Telegram messaging app because the company behind the service had failed to submit company details for registration.

Telegram issues $200,000 in Bitcoins challenge to crack code

December 20, 2013

(Phys.org) —Anyone able to crack the encryption code of Telegram's message text wins a handsome award, but it needs to be by Telegram's rules. To win the money, you need to decipher the message, find the secret email address, ...

Recommended for you

Ringing the changes: Dutch bike lock blocks rider's phone

June 21, 2017

A telecom company in the Netherlands has teamed up with the country's traffic safety authority to develop a bicycle lock that also blocks its mobile network, in a move aimed at protecting young riders who regularly pedal ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.