Image: The eclipse 2017 umbra viewed from space

As millions of people across the United States experienced a total eclipse as the umbra, or moon's shadow passed over them, only six people witnessed the umbra from space.
Viewing the eclipse from orbit were NASA's Randy Bresnik, Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson, ESA (European Space Agency's) Paolo Nespoli, and Roscosmos' Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergey Ryazanskiy. The space station crossed the path of the eclipse three times as it orbited above the continental United States at an altitude of 250 miles.
