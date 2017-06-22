Image: Moonrise from the space station

From his vantage point in low Earth orbit aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik pointed his camera toward the rising Moon and captured this beautiful image on August 3, 2017.
Looking forward to the August 21 total solar eclipse, Bresnik wrote, "Gorgeous moon rise! Such great detail when seen from space. Next full moon marks #Eclipse2017. We'll be watching from @Space_Station."
