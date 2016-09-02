Image: NASA satellite spots moon's shadow over Patagonia

February 28, 2017 by Lina Tran
Image: NASA satellite spots moon’s shadow over Patagonia
NASA’s Terra satellite captured this image of the edges of the moon’s shadow over Patagonia at around 13:20 Universal Time (10:20 a.m. local time) on Feb. 26, 2017. Under the moon’s shadow, our planet’s surface and clouds appear yellowish-brown. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

On Feb. 26, 2017, an annular eclipse of the sun was visible along a narrow path that stretched from the southern tip of South America, across the Atlantic Ocean and into southern Africa. Those lucky enough to find themselves in the eclipse's path saw a fiery ring in the sky. Meanwhile, NASA's Terra satellite saw the eclipse from space.

During an , the moon passes between the sun and Earth, blocking sunlight and casting a shadow on Earth. But the moon is too far from Earth to completely obscure the sun, so the sun peeks out around the moon. Looking down on Earth, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer, or MODIS, aboard NASA's Terra satellite spotted the moon's shadow over Patagonia.

Between two to four solar eclipses occur each year. Later this year, on Aug. 21, 2017, a – in which the moon completely obscures the sun – will cross the United States, from Oregon to South Carolina.

Image: NASA satellite spots moon’s shadow over Patagonia
Observe the progression of the annular eclipse in this composite image taken from the shore of a small river near Chubut, Argentina. During an annular eclipse, the moon is too far from Earth to completely obscure the sun, so the sun peeks out around the moon in a visible ring. This ring is apparent at the very middle of the eclipse sequence. Credit: Petr Horálek, used with permission

Explore further: SDO witnesses a double eclipse (w/ video)

Related Stories

SDO witnesses a double eclipse (w/ video)

September 2, 2016

Early in the morning of Sept. 1, 2016, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, caught both Earth and the moon crossing in front of the sun. SDO keeps a constant eye on the sun, but during SDO's semiannual eclipse seasons, ...

The other end of an eclipse

May 23, 2012

As the annular eclipse on May 20 sent skywatchers around the globe gazing upwards to see the Sun get darkened by the Moon’s silhouette, NASA’s Terra satellite caught the other side of the event: the Moon’s ...

NASA moon data provides more accurate 2017 eclipse path

January 5, 2017

On Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, millions in the U.S. will have their eyes to the sky as they witness a total solar eclipse. The moon's shadow will race across the United States, from Oregon to South Carolina. The path of this shadow, ...

See a flirtatious lunar eclipse this Friday night

February 6, 2017

Not many people get excited about a penumbral eclipse, but when it's a deep one and the only lunar eclipse visible in North America this year, it's worth a closer look. What's more, this Friday's eclipse happens during convenient, ...

Recommended for you

Martian winds carve mountains, move dust, raise dust

February 28, 2017

On Mars, wind rules. Wind has been shaping the Red Planet's landscapes for billions of years and continues to do so today. Studies using both a NASA orbiter and a rover reveal its effects on scales grand to tiny on the strangely ...

First ultra-compact dwarf galaxy in the group NGC 5044 found

February 27, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of astronomers led by Favio Faifer of the National University of La Plata, Argentina, has discovered the first ultra-compact dwarf (UCD) galaxy in an X-ray bright galaxy group designated NGC 5044. The ...

Volcanic hydrogen spurs chances of finding exoplanet life

February 27, 2017

Hunting for habitable exoplanets now may be easier: Cornell University astronomers report that hydrogen pouring from volcanic sources on planets throughout the universe could improve the chances of locating life in the cosmos.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.