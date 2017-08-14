HBO regains control of hacked social media accounts

August 17, 2017
HBO regains control of hacked social media accounts
This file image provided by HBO shows John Oliver on the set of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver." HBO says it has regained control of its social media accounts after the latest security breach to hit the entertainment company. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, the hacking group OurMine took over several of HBO's Twitter accounts, including for the "Game of Thrones" and John Oliver shows. The group posted that "we are just testing your security" and asked HBO to contact it for an upgrade. (Eric Liebowitz/HBO via AP, File)

HBO says it has regained control of its social media accounts after the latest security breach to hit the entertainment company.

The hacking group OurMine on Wednesday night took over several of HBO's Twitter accounts, including ones for "Game of Thrones" and John Oliver's show. The group posted that "we are just testing your security" and asked HBO to contact it for an upgrade.

HBO said in a statement Thursday that "the infringement on our social media accounts was recognized and rectified quickly." It declined further comment.

OurMine has a history of similar hacks showing companies' .

It caused far less damage and appeared unrelated to another group of hackers who broke into HBO's computer network and have been doling out stolen information and unaired episodes for several weeks.

