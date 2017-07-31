HBO plays down threat of hacked internal emails

August 2, 2017
In a Thursday, May 11, 2017, file photo, HBO CEO Richard Plepler attends a screening of HBO's "The Wizard of Lies" at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York. HBO, which acknowledged Monday, July 31, 2017, that hackers had broken into its systems and stolen "proprietary information," now says the attackers likely haven't breached the network's entire email system. In an email to employees on Wednesday, Aug. 2, Plepler wrote that "we do not believe that our email system as a whole has been compromised." (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

HBO, which acknowledged Monday that hackers had broken into its systems and stolen "proprietary information," now says the attackers likely haven't breached the network's entire email system.

In a Wednesday email to employees, CEO Richard Plepler wrote that "we do not believe that our email system as a whole has been compromised."

He added that a review continues, and said HBO is hiring an outside firm to help employees monitor their financial accounts.

Purported said in email that they'd accessed HBO's and system and then posted stolen information online. An HBO spokesman declined to comment on reports of leaked episodes.

Hacking Hollywood can have significant repercussions. Sony struggled in the aftermath of its huge hack in 2014, which leaked embarrassing employee emails as well as films.

