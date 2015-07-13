ABC News says three of its Twitter accounts were hacked

March 23, 2017
ABC News says three of its Twitter accounts were hacked Thursday morning and sent out profanity-filled tweets to its millions of followers.

The tweets have since been deleted and ABC News says it is "working on resolving the problem."

The hacked accounts included the main ABC News one, which has nearly 10 million followers, and two accounts related to its morning show "Good Morning America." ABC News is owned by Burbank, California-based The Walt Disney Co.

San Francisco-based Twitter Inc. declined to comment, saying that it does not discuss individual accounts for privacy and security reasons.

