It goes to 11: Florida lab sets new magnet strength record

August 22, 2017

Florida's National High Magnetic Field Laboratory is reclaiming its status as home to the world's strongest magnet.

Lab officials said Tuesday they tested a 41.4-tesla magnet. That beats the old mark for resistive magnets which was held by a 38.5 tesla magnet in China. A tesla is a measure of magnetic field strength.

The push at the Florida State University facility to create a record magnet was called "Project 11." That's a reference to the comedy film "This is Spinal Tap" where a guitarist has an amp that goes to 11 instead of 10.

Resistive magnets are a type of electromagnet used for research. Pulsed magnets can reach a higher field but can sustain that power for only a fraction of a second. Resistive magnets can run continuously.

