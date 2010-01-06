It goes to 11: Florida lab sets new magnet strength record

Florida's National High Magnetic Field Laboratory is reclaiming its status as home to the world's strongest magnet.

Lab officials said Tuesday they tested a 41.4-tesla magnet. That beats the old mark for resistive magnets which was held by a 38.5 tesla magnet in China. A tesla is a measure of magnetic field strength.

The push at the Florida State University facility to create a record magnet was called "Project 11." That's a reference to the comedy film "This is Spinal Tap" where a guitarist has an amp that goes to 11 instead of 10.

Resistive magnets are a type of electromagnet used for research. Pulsed magnets can reach a higher field but can sustain that power for only a fraction of a second. Resistive magnets can run continuously.

