Facebook discretely fields China photo-sharing app

August 12, 2017
Facebook has long been eager to find a way into mainland China, where the social network has been banned since 2009
Facebook's interest in China has led it to discretely create a photo-sharing application released there without the social network's brand being attached.

"We have long said that we are interested in China, and are spending time understanding and learning more about the country in different ways," a Facebook representative said Friday in an email response to an AFP inquiry.

"Our focus right now is on helping Chinese businesses and developers expand to new markets outside China by using our ad platform."

A source close to the matter confirmed a New York Times report on Friday that Facebook took the unusual step of creating an app called Colorful Balloons and releasing it through a local with no hint that the social network was involved.

Colorful Balloons has features similar to Facebook's Moments application.

Google, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook are among Silicon Valley stars not allowed to operate on China's tightly controlled internet.

Facebook chief and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has made high-profile visits to China and met with political leaders there, and is even studying Mandarin.

Colorful Balloons was released early this year through a separate Chinese company, according to the New York Times. It quoted someone close to the matter who did not want to be identified, citing the political sensitivity of the situation.

Facebook is interested in learning how apps win fans in China, without having a prominent company name associated with it. This could help explain the quiet approach.

Having a company in China distribute the application can be more efficient due to local business connections and familiarity with local rules.

Report: Zuckerberg reads Chinese president's book

December 8, 2014

A Chinese government news portal released a photo Monday of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg with a copy of Chinese President Xi Jinping's book on governance at his desk while hosting the country's top Internet regulator.

Facebook wins China trademark suit

May 9, 2016

US social network Facebook has won a trademark case in China against a local company, state media reported Monday, weeks after a court ruled against tech giant Apple in a similar suit over its iPhone brand.

Facebook's CEO visits China's top search engine

December 20, 2010

(AP) -- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg toured the offices of China's top search engine Monday during a visit that has sparked speculation the social networking magnate is looking for business opportunities in the world's largest ...

