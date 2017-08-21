Dutch woman convicted for Facebook threat of prime minister

A Dutch court has sentenced a 47-year-old woman to 40 hours of community service for threatening the country's prime minister in a Facebook post.

The Hague District Court said Wednesday that the woman from Leiden posted an image of Prime Minister Mark Rutte with a noose around his neck. The woman was not named publicly.

The court said in a statement summarizing its verdict that "such a death threat is unacceptable."

It said: "However much somebody disagrees with a politician, this is an objectionable way of expressing it."

The woman also was ordered to undergo treatment for "personality problems."

