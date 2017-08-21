Dutch woman convicted for Facebook threat of prime minister

August 23, 2017

A Dutch court has sentenced a 47-year-old woman to 40 hours of community service for threatening the country's prime minister in a Facebook post.

The Hague District Court said Wednesday that the woman from Leiden posted an image of Prime Minister Mark Rutte with a noose around his neck. The woman was not named publicly.

The said in a statement summarizing its verdict that "such a death threat is unacceptable."

It said: "However much somebody disagrees with a politician, this is an objectionable way of expressing it."

The woman also was ordered to undergo treatment for "personality problems."

Explore further: Dutch activists in legal battle to urge action on pollution

Related Stories

Court ruling potentially threatens physicians' immunity

June 4, 2017

(HealthDay)—A court ruling allowing a civil rights lawsuit against a medical examiner may have serious consequences for physicians in public service, according to a report published by the American Medical Association.

Recommended for you

Automated safety systems are preventing car crashes

August 23, 2017

Safety systems to prevent cars from drifting into another lane or that warn drivers of vehicles in their blind spots are beginning to live up to their potential to significantly reduce crashes, according to two studies released ...

Newest solar cells underperform in cloudy countries

August 22, 2017

To determine how efficient new solar cells convert sunlight into electricity, small sample cells are tested under ideal conditions. However, the reported efficiency is not very representative of the actual annual yield when ...

Google to serve next version of Android as 'Oreo"

August 22, 2017

An upcoming update to Google's Android software finally has a delectable name. The next version will be known as Oreo, extending Google's tradition of naming each version after a sweet treat.

Forget oil, Russia goes crazy for cryptocurrency

August 16, 2017

Standing in a warehouse in a Moscow suburb, Dmitry Marinichev tries to speak over the deafening hum of hundreds of computers stacked on shelves hard at work mining for crypto money.

Researchers clarify mystery about proposed battery material

August 15, 2017

Battery researchers agree that one of the most promising possibilities for future battery technology is the lithium-air (or lithium-oxygen) battery, which could provide three times as much power for a given weight as today's ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.