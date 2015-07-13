Austrian court: Facebook must delete hate postings worldwide

May 8, 2017
Facebook

An Austrian court has ruled that Facebook must delete hate speech postings worldwide and that Austrian law can be applied to lawsuits against the social media website.

Maria Windhager, a lawyer for an Austrian politician, said Monday's ruling is a rebuff to the giant's claims that any actions against it can be heard only in California or Ireland, where Facebook's world and European headquarters are located.

Windhager represents Greens politician Eva Glawischnig, who went to court over comments about her posted through a fake profile.

The Austria Press Agency says Monday's decision arose from Facebook's appeal of a lower court ruling ordering it to delete the postings.

Facebook did not immediately comment on the decision.

Explore further: Brazil fines Facebook for not deleting profile

Related Stories

Brazil fines Facebook for not deleting profile

September 19, 2013

A court in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia has fined social networking site Facebook the equivalent of more than $2,000 for failing to delete a false profile of a user who had asked that it be removed.

Austria court upholds Facebook ban for broadcaster

November 14, 2012

(AP)—A court in Austria has upheld a Facebook ban for state broadcaster ORF after the country' broadcast regulators ruled that its statutes do not allow it a presence on the social media site.

Austrian court ends Facebook ban for broadcaster

July 26, 2013

(AP)—Austria's Constitutional Court has overturned a ruling blocking state broadcaster ORF from having Facebook pages, disagreeing with complaints from private media that it gave the outlet an unfair competitive edge.

Recommended for you

Researchers create touchpads with a can of spray paint

May 8, 2017

Touch sensing is most common on small, flat surfaces such as smartphone or tablet screens. Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, however, can turn surfaces of a wide variety of shapes and sizes into touchpads using tools ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.