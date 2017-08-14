Antifreeze to improve aeroplanes, ice cream and organ transplants

August 15, 2017

The design of aeroplane wings and storing organs for transplant could both become safer and more effective, thanks to a synthetic antifreeze which prevents the growth of ice crystals, developed by researchers at the University of Warwick.

Taking inspiration from Antifreeze Proteins (AFPs) which occur in nature, researchers from the Department of Chemistry and Warwick Medical School have developed iron-based synthetic imitations, which have been shown to slow to growth of ice crystals.

The researchers suggest that these properties are a result of the iron complex containing separated regions with water-loving and water-hating characteristics, which mimics the properties observed in AFPs.

AFPs exist naturally in a variety of animals that live in the most extreme environments on earth - such as Artic fish, which can use AFPs to stop their blood from freezing in sub-zero conditions.

The ability to prevent the growth of could be of huge technological importance across a range of applications, from the protection of aeroplane wings and wind turbines from ice-damage, to making ice cream smoother or safely freezing human tissue for transplantation.

"Some of these were found to be very potent at stopping ice growing, a rare property normally only associated with ," explains lead researcher Professor Matthew Gibson.

"The versatile synthetic and adaptable nature of these compounds will let us fine-tune the structure to both understand the ice/water interface and develop new inhibitors for (bio)technological applications," he continues.

The research, 'Antifreeze Protein Mimetic Metallohelices with Potent Ice Recrystallization Inhibition Activity' is published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Explore further: Why don't beetles freeze in the winter?

More information: Daniel E. Mitchell et al. Antifreeze Protein Mimetic Metallohelices with Potent Ice Recrystallization Inhibition Activity, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2017). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.7b05822

Related Stories

Why don't beetles freeze in the winter?

May 14, 2013

For 37 years, Queen's University Biochemistry professor Peter Davies has been unraveling the mystery of why some organisms including insects and fish don't freeze in the winter. His research into insect antifreeze protein ...

Finding may end a 30-year scientific debate

April 11, 2011

A chance observation by a Queen's researcher might have ended a decades-old debate about the precise way antifreeze proteins (AFP) bind to the surface of ice crystals.

Living organisms need antifreeze to survive in the cold

February 18, 2013

(Phys.org)—If you thought antifreeze was only something that was necessary to keep your car from freezing up in the winter, think again. Plants and animals living in cold climates have natural antifreeze proteins (AFPs) ...

Recommended for you

Researchers discover new class of chemical reaction

August 14, 2017

August 14, 2017—A new study led by Michael P. Burke, assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Columbia Engineering, has identified the significance of a new class of chemical reactions involving three molecules ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.