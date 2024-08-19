The University of Warwick (Warwick) received its Royal Charter in 1965. Warwick is a member of the Russell Group, focused on research and interdisciplinary academia. In 2007, Warwick was permitted to award its own medical degrees for its over 400 medical students enrolled at the Warwick Medical School. Warwick has 29 academic departments and 50 research centers and institutes. Warwick's campus is located in the area of the City of Coventry and borders the County of Warwickshire.

AI helps scientists understand cosmic explosions

Scientists at the University of Warwick are using artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze cosmic explosions known as supernovae. Their paper is published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

May 31, 2024

