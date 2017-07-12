New research uses satellites to predict end of volcanic eruptions

July 14, 2017
New research uses satellites to predict end of volcanic eruptions
Map of the 34 volcanoes where MODIS detected at least one effusive basaltic eruption in the last 15 years (for the period 2000-2014, inclusive). Credit: Modified from Google Maps.

Researchers from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa (UHM) School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) recently discovered that infrared satellite data could be used to predict when lava flow-forming eruptions will end.

Using NASA , Estelle Bonny, a graduate student in the SOEST Department of Geology and Geophysics, and her mentor, Hawai'i Institute for Geophysics and Planetology (HIGP) researcher Robert Wright, tested a hypothesis first published in 1981 that detailed how lava flow rate changes during a typical effusive volcanic . The model predicted that once a lava flow-forming eruption begins, the rate at which lava exits the vent quickly rises to a peak and then reduces to zero over a much longer period of time—when the rate reaches zero, the eruption has ended.

HIGP faculty developed a system that uses infrared measurements made by NASA's MODIS sensors to detect and measure the heat emissions from erupting volcanoes—heat is used to retrieve the rate of lava flow.

"The system has been monitoring every square kilometer of Earth's surface up to four times per day, every day, since 2000," said Bonny. "During that time, we have detected eruptions at more than 100 different volcanoes around the globe. The database for this project contains 104 lava flow-forming eruptions from 34 volcanoes with which we could test this hypothesis."

New research uses satellites to predict end of volcanic eruptions
This image was acquired by NASA's Terra satellite in July 2011 and shows advancing lava flows on the southern flank of Mt. Etna above the town of Nicolosi, which is potentially threatened if the eruption increases in magnitude. Also visible are glowing summit craters above the main lava flows, and a small fissure eruption. The bright puffy clouds were formed from water vapor released during the eruption. Credit: NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team

Once peak flow was reached, the researchers determined where the was along the predicted curve of decreasing flow and therefore predict when the eruption will end. While the model has been around for decades, this is the first time satellite data was used with it to test how useful this approach is for predicting the end of an effusive eruption. The test was successful.

"Being able to predict the end of a lava flow-forming eruption is really important because it will greatly reduce the disturbance caused to those affected by the eruption, for example, those who live close to the volcano and have been evacuated."

"This study is potentially relevant for the Hawai'i island and its active volcanoes," said Wright. "A future eruption of Mauna Loa may be expected to display the kind of pattern of discharge rate that would allow us to use this method to try to predict the end of eruption from space."

In the future, the researchers plan to use this approach during an ongoing eruption as a near-real time predictive tool.

New research uses satellites to predict end of volcanic eruptions
Eruption at Piton de la Fournaise on La Réunion Island in the Indian Ocean. Credit: U.S. Geological Survey

Explore further: 'Bulges' in volcanoes could be used to predict eruptions

More information: Estelle Bonny et al, Predicting the end of lava flow-forming eruptions from space, Bulletin of Volcanology (2017). DOI: 10.1007/s00445-017-1134-8

Related Stories

How to make a tiny volcanic island

February 26, 2016

On Nov. 20, 2013, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force discovered a small islet near Nishinoshima volcano, Ogasawara Islands, Japan. The exact date of the initial eruption that spawned the islet is unknown, but a thermal ...

Satellite looks down the eye of erupting Nabro Volcano

June 28, 2011

Wow! What an amazing and detailed top-down view of an active volcano! This is the Nabro Volcano, which has been erupting since June 12, 2011. It sits in an isolated region on the border between Eritrea and Ethiopia and satellite ...

Deep origins to the behavior of Hawaiian volcanoes

April 30, 2014

Kīlauea volcano, on the Big Island of Hawai'i, typically has effusive eruptions, wherein magma flows to create ropy pāhoehoe lava, for example. However, Kīlauea less frequently erupts more violently, showering scoria and ...

Recommended for you

Diesel is now better than gas, study says

July 14, 2017

Modern diesel cars emit less pollution generally than cars that run on gasoline, says a new six-nation study published today in Scientific Reports whose groundwork was laid in part by an American chemist now working at Université ...

Tardigrades: The last survivors on Earth

July 14, 2017

The world's most indestructible species, the tardigrade, an eight-legged micro-animal, also known as the water bear, will survive until the Sun dies, according to a new Oxford University collaboration.

Surging heat may limit aircraft takeoffs globally

July 13, 2017

Rising temperatures due to global warming will make it harder for many aircraft around the world to take off in coming decades, says a new study. During the hottest parts of the day, 10 to 30 percent of fully loaded planes ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.