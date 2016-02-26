February 26, 2016

How to make a tiny volcanic island

by Geological Society of America

How to make a tiny volcanic island
Figure 1 from Fukashi Maeno et al. A: Bathymetry of Nisihinoshima, Japan, before A.D. 2013 eruption. B-D: TerraSAR-X satellite images of new island, taken on Nov. 22, 2013, Dec. 25, 2013, and April 13, 2014. Credit: Geological Society of America

On Nov. 20, 2013, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force discovered a small islet near Nishinoshima volcano, Ogasawara Islands, Japan. The exact date of the initial eruption that spawned the islet is unknown, but a thermal anomaly was detected in the area in early November 2013. Fukashi Maeno and colleagues are investigating the creation of this islet, which on the day of its discovery was about 150 by 80 meters in size.

Volcanic in water environments ("Surtseyan eruptions") can result in the production of new islets like this one. However, the entire sequence of such eruptions is rarely observed. Therefore, discovery of the so close to the eruption date provides a rare opportunity to learn how a volcanic island is created.

On Nov. 21, 2013, Maeno and colleagues carried out aircraft observations of the area and confirmed the Surtseyan eruptions, which within three days changed to Strombolian eruptions, because a pyroclastic cone formed around the vent and prevented external water from flowing into the crater.

The most intriguing characteristic of the flows, say Maeno and colleagues, was the development of a large number of lobes and tubes. Internal pathways that fed lava to the active flow front were eventually developed and dominated the lava transport. The effects of the lava's contact with seawater as well as the variations in the lava discharge rate on the local and overall scales are also important factors affecting the lava transport system.

More information: geology.gsapubs.org/content/ea … 25/G37461.1.abstract

Provided by Geological Society of America

Citation: How to make a tiny volcanic island (2016, February 26) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-02-tiny-volcanic-island.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Italy's Etna in most dramatic eruption in 20 years
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)