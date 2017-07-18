NC island's mysterious birth appears on NASA satellite images

July 21, 2017 by Mark Price, The Charlotte Observer
NC island's mysterious birth appears on NASA satellite images
Satellite images reveal a new barrier island forming off the coast of Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina. Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

NASA has released satellite images that show North Carolina's newly formed Shelly Island was born in November.

The photos, acquired by the Operational Land Imager on the Landsat 8 satellite, show the sands that grew into the island first registered in November 2016 in the shoal area off Cape Point.

A second image, taken in January 2017, shows waves were clearly breaking on the shallow region off the cape's tip, NASA said. The site of those breakers is where the island eventually formed.

The third image, taken this month, shows the island clearly formed, and nearly a mile in length.

"What exactly causes a shallow region to become exposed is a deep question, and one that is difficult to speculate on without exact observations," said geomorphologist Andrew Ashton in a NASA report on the island.

One possibility, he said, is levels going down after storm-driven waters piled up sediment to near the surface.

Shelly Island came to the nation's attention about two months ago and has become known for being mysterious and forbidding, including news on July 14 that a World War II-era military training device washed up on shore. The device was shaped like a torpedo and prompted an evacuation of the island, which is popular with tourists.

The island got its unofficial name, Shelly Island, because it is littered with numerous and well-preserved shells. But it is also a treacherous place to visit, with a deadly current separating it from Cape Point. The waters in the channel are known to be popular with sharks.

Experts say the island could be swept away by the next big storm off the coast. Until then, the property is under the jurisdiction of Dare County.

Explore further: Image: Fires on Cape Barren Island, Australia

55 shares

©2017 The Charlotte Observer (Charlotte, N.C.)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Stories

Image: Fires on Cape Barren Island, Australia

December 7, 2016

The Tasmanian Fire Service reported that a vegetation fire near Thunder and Lightning Bay, Cape Barren Island, Australia, started on Dec. 4, 2016, and was still blazing on Dec. 6. Smoke from the fire was seen from space by ...

NASA satellite spots Christmas

December 24, 2014

If you're looking for Christmas NASA's Aqua satellite spotted it in the Southern Indian Ocean. It's a coral atoll (a ring-shaped reef, island, or chain of islands made up of coral) in the northern Line Islands and is a Territory ...

NASA sees Winston winding down near Norfolk Island

February 25, 2016

The once Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Winston was winding down when NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over it early on Feb. 25 is it continued weakening in the South Pacific. Now sub-tropical, Winston was threatening ...

Recommended for you

Rush hour pollution may be more dangerous than you think

July 21, 2017

The first in-car measurements of exposure to pollutants that cause oxidative stress during rush hour commutes has turned up potentially alarming results. The levels of some forms of harmful particulate matter inside car cabins ...

Mountain glaciers recharge vital aquifers

July 21, 2017

Small mountain glaciers play a big role in recharging vital aquifers and in keeping rivers flowing during the winter, according to a new study published in Geophysical Research Letters, a journal of the American Geophysical ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.