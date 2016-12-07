December 7, 2016

Image: Fires on Cape Barren Island, Australia

by Rob Gutro, NASA

Credit: MODIS Rapid Response Team

The Tasmanian Fire Service reported that a vegetation fire near Thunder and Lightning Bay, Cape Barren Island, Australia, started on Dec. 4, 2016, and was still blazing on Dec. 6. Smoke from the fire was seen from space by NASA's Aqua satellite.

Cape Barren Island is one of a trail of islands between southeastern Australia and Tasmania, located in the Bass Strait.

This image was created from data obtained by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite on Dec. 5 at 11:25 p.m. EST (Dec. 6, 2016, at 0425 UTC). Active fire locations that MODIS detected are outlined in red. A plume of smoke spreads east then southeast.

Provided by NASA

Image: Blue Cut Fire, California
