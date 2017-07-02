Musical sun reduces range of magnetic activity

July 4, 2017
Musical sun reduces range of magnetic activity
The Birmingham Solar-Oscillations Network (BiSON) station at Las Campanas, Chile. It is equatorially mounted and housed in a small dome. This site consistently produces the best BiSON data. Credit: S.J. Hale/University of Birmingham/BiSON

A study of the sun using sound waves suggests that the layer in which the significant magnetic activity is located has grown thinner in recent years. Prof Yvonne Elsworth will present results at the National Astronomy Meeting at the University of Hull on Tuesday, 4th July.

Prof Yvonne Elsworth, of the School of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Birmingham, explains: "The sun is very much like a musical instrument except that its typical notes are at a very low frequency – some 100,000 times lower than middle C. Studying these waves, using a technique called helioseismology, enables us to find out what's going on throughout the sun's interior."

The sun acts as a natural cavity to trap sound, which is generated by turbulence in the outermost few-hundred-kilometres of the convection zone. The University of Birmingham is one of the pioneers in the field of helioseismology and researchers have been using the Birmingham Solar Oscillations Network (BiSON) to study the sun through since 1985. This period covers three of the sun's 11-year cycles, which see fluctuations in the rate at which energetic particles are created by the interaction between the sun's magnetic field and its hot, highly charged outer layers.

The sun is currently heading towards a period of minimum activity and an international team has used the full BiSON dataset to try to look for clues in previous cycles as to what might be causing some unusual solar activity observed lately.

"Recent activity maxima have actually been rather quiet and the last had a long, extended minimum," notes Elsworth. "It will be interesting to see if the minimum of this current cycle is extended in the manner of the previous one or if it will soon be back to the conditions of the past. However, if it is a normal minimum it will also be interesting to ask why the previous one was unusual."

In work just published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, the team shows that the interior of the sun has changed in recent years, and that these changes persist in the current cycle. In combination with theoretical models, the observations suggest that the magnetic field distribution in the outer layers may have become a bit thinner. Other seismic data shows that the of the sun has also undergone some changes in the way the sun rotates at different latitudes.

"Again, this is not how it used to be and the rotation rate has slowed a bit at latitudes around about 60 degrees. We are not quite sure what the consequences of this will be but it's clear that we are in unusual times. However, we are beginning to detect some features belonging to the next cycle and we can suggest that the next minimum will be in about two years," says Elsworth.

Explore further: Irregular heartbeat of the Sun driven by double dynamo

More information: R. Howe et al. The Sun in transition? Persistence of near-surface structural changes through Cycle 24, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2017). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stx1318

Related Stories

Irregular heartbeat of the Sun driven by double dynamo

July 9, 2015

A new model of the Sun's solar cycle is producing unprecedentedly accurate predictions of irregularities within the Sun's 11-year heartbeat. The model draws on dynamo effects in two layers of the Sun, one close to the surface ...

Solar minimum is coming

June 28, 2017

High up in the clear blue noontime sky, the sun appears to be much the same day-in, day-out, year after year.

Proxima Centauri might be more sunlike than we thought

October 11, 2016

In August astronomers announced that the nearby star Proxima Centauri hosts an Earth-sized planet (called Proxima b) in its habitable zone. At first glance, Proxima Centauri seems nothing like our Sun. It's a small, cool, ...

Will Europe soon be cold?

December 2, 2015

What will the climate be like for Russia and Europe in 15 to 20 years? Will there be weather abnormalities in the coming decades? Will some areas experience increasingly severe winters, while the others experience hot summers? ...

Recommended for you

Hidden red dwarf discovered in dust of giant star

July 4, 2017

CW Leonis, a red giant star 500 times the size of the sun is located in the Leo constellation 300 light years away. This is an evolving star that is ejecting significant amounts of dust forming an enveloping cloud many times ...

Musical sun reduces range of magnetic activity

July 4, 2017

A study of the sun using sound waves suggests that the layer in which the significant magnetic activity is located has grown thinner in recent years. Prof Yvonne Elsworth will present results at the National Astronomy Meeting ...

Shocking case of indigestion in supermassive black hole

July 4, 2017

A multi-wavelength study of a pair of colliding galaxies has revealed the cause of a supermassive black hole's case of 'indigestion.' Results will be presented by Dr Hayden Rampadarath at the National Astronomy Meeting at ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.