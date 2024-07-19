The Royal Astronomical Society, (RAS) was established in 1820. The RAS is headquartered in London. The primary mission of RAS is to encourage and promote the study of astronomy, solar-system science, geophysics, and closely related branches of science. RAS accomplishes this mission by publishing scientific studies in journals, the award of modest grants, educational activities and makes available a superior reference library. Membership to RAS is available to anyone with an interest in the fields of endeavors promoted by RAS. Primarily members are students, geophysicists, astronomers and related professionals.

Address
Burlington House, Piccadilly, London W1J 0BQ United Kingdom
Website
http://www.ras.org.uk/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Royal_Astronomical_Society

Scorching storms on distant worlds revealed in new detail

Astronomers have created the most detailed weather report so far for two distant worlds beyond our own solar system. The international study—the first of its kind—reveals the extreme atmospheric conditions on the celestial ...

Astronomy

Jul 15, 2024

New research reveals how galaxies avoid early death

Galaxies avoid an early death because they have a "heart and lungs" which effectively regulate their "breathing" and prevent them from growing out of control, a new study suggests.

Astronomy

Jul 11, 2024

page 1 from 40