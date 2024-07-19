The Royal Astronomical Society, (RAS) was established in 1820. The RAS is headquartered in London. The primary mission of RAS is to encourage and promote the study of astronomy, solar-system science, geophysics, and closely related branches of science. RAS accomplishes this mission by publishing scientific studies in journals, the award of modest grants, educational activities and makes available a superior reference library. Membership to RAS is available to anyone with an interest in the fields of endeavors promoted by RAS. Primarily members are students, geophysicists, astronomers and related professionals.
- Address
- Burlington House,
Piccadilly,
London W1J 0BQ
United Kingdom
- Website
- http://www.ras.org.uk/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Royal_Astronomical_Society
