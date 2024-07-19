The Royal Astronomical Society, (RAS) was established in 1820. The RAS is headquartered in London. The primary mission of RAS is to encourage and promote the study of astronomy, solar-system science, geophysics, and closely related branches of science. RAS accomplishes this mission by publishing scientific studies in journals, the award of modest grants, educational activities and makes available a superior reference library. Membership to RAS is available to anyone with an interest in the fields of endeavors promoted by RAS. Primarily members are students, geophysicists, astronomers and related professionals.

Address Burlington House, Piccadilly, London W1J 0BQ United Kingdom Website http://www.ras.org.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Royal_Astronomical_Society

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

