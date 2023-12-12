December 12, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

How and when to see the Geminid meteor shower in the UK

by Royal Astronomical Society

How and when to see the Geminid meteor shower
The Geminid meteor shower lights up the night sky. Credit: Asim Patel, Attribution (CC BY 4.0)

Stargazers will have a chance to enjoy one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year later this week, as the Geminids reach their peak.

Under perfect conditions, up to 150 meteors an hour could light up the night sky from Thursday into Friday (December 14–15), although the majority of observers can expect to see closer to 40 or 50 an hour as long as skies are clear.

Most meteor showers are caused by comets but the Geminids are unusual because they originate from the debris of an asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon.

They also have a greenish hue when they burn up in the Earth's atmosphere, rather than being colorless or white like other meteors. This is because of their —oxygen, magnesium and nickel usually produce a green color.

The good news for skywatchers is that the arrival of a new moon that is just 1% illuminated should make for ideal viewing conditions, because there will less to weaken what should be a dazzling show.

Dr. Robert Massey, Deputy Executive Director at the Royal Astronomical Society, said, "The Geminids are a treat and one of the best meteor showers of the year.

"What makes them particularly pretty is their color, so it's worth braving the colder weather to see what should be an impressive display.

"You don't need any equipment, just try to find a dark spot away from city lights and look up!"

The Geminids will be visible with the naked eye all over the U.K. and will peak at about 19:00 GMT.

Meteors can appear in any part of the sky but observers should look to the northeast to get the best view. If makes spotting them tricky, the shower will still be active until December 20—albeit at a reduced rate.

The Geminids were first observed in 1862 and are thought to be intensifying every year. They are considered to be one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers.

Meteors are small pieces of interplanetary debris which burn up in the Earth's atmosphere after coming in at high speeds—typically at 130,000 kilometers an hour in the case of the Geminids.

Friction with the quickly heats up the incoming debris, the air around them glows brightly, and the particles are rapidly destroyed. The resulting streak of light is what we see from the ground as a meteor, or "shooting star."

Outside of , there are around six random meteors (sporadics) visible each hour from a given location on any night.

But throughout the year the Earth's orbit intersects material left behind by comets, or in the case of the Geminids, the asteroid Phaethon. When we encounter these thicker streams of debris there is a surge in meteor numbers, which is what creates the shower.

Meteors in the upcoming shower can appear anywhere in the sky, but their trails appear to originate from a (known as the radiant) in the constellation of Gemini, hence the name Geminids. These meteors appear to be fairly slow moving, and can be intensely colored.

Provided by Royal Astronomical Society

Citation: How and when to see the Geminid meteor shower in the UK (2023, December 12) retrieved 12 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-geminid-meteor-shower-uk.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Festive treat for stargazers as Geminid meteors peak
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is this Coronal Hole Visible?

15 hours ago

Betelgeuse will be eclipsed by an asteroid

16 hours ago

"If a black hole has more mass then the event horizon shrinks" ???

22 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

22 hours ago

What is “absolute circular polarization fraction” for a pulsar?

Dec 7, 2023

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Dec 7, 2023

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)