January 3, 2022

Quadrantids offer winter meteor spectacle

by Royal Astronomical Society

Quadrantids offer winter meteor spectacle
A finder chart depicting the location of the radiant of the Quadrantids meteor shower, from Astronomy Now magazine. Credit: Astronomy Now/Greg Smye-Rumsby Licence type Attribution (CC BY 4.0)

Northern hemisphere stargazers can look forward to what could be 2022's best meteor shower on 3–4 January. Observers enjoying dark skies could see 50 or more meteors an hour that night, as the Quadrantids shower reaches its peak.

Meteors are the result of small particles entering the Earth's atmosphere at high speed, typically around 40 km per second for the Quadrantids. The pieces of debris heat up due to friction with the air, and are usually destroyed in under a second at altitudes above 80 km. The superheated air around the meteor glows briefly, and is visible from the ground as a streak of light known as a 'shooting star."

Throughout the year between six and ten random 'sporadic' meteors are visible each hour. During a , the Earth passes through a cloud of debris left behind by comets and asteroids, and so many more meteors are seen entering the atmosphere. The Quadrantids are associated with the near-Earth asteroid (196256) 2003 EH1, which may be an extinct comet seen by Chinese astronomers in 1490.

Meteor showers appear to emanate from a radiant point, in this case named for the defunct constellation Quadrans Muralis, and now sited in the constellation Bootes, near the famous Plough asterism. The diagram, courtesy of Astronomy Now, depicts the radiant of the shower.

This year the shower peak is predicted to be at 20:40 GMT on 3 January. This is quite sharply defined, and the number of meteors drops off by 50% two hours later. To offset this, more tend to be seen when the radiant is higher in the sky, and also in the hours before dawn, so UK observers could see a decent display throughout the night.

This time the moon will be just past new, so will its light will not interfere with the view and there will be a real benefit from watching the under dark skies away from the lights of towns and cities.

Unlike many astronomical events, meteor showers are easy to watch and no special equipment is needed. A meteor shower is best observed with the , and a reclining chair, a warm blanket and a hot drink make viewing much more comfortable on a cold January night.

Explore further

Summer stargazing treat as Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak
Provided by Royal Astronomical Society
Citation: Quadrantids offer winter meteor spectacle (2022, January 3) retrieved 4 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-quadrantids-winter-meteor-spectacle.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
68 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How hot is the Sun in space (James Webb related)?

2 hours ago

The James Webb Space Telescope

6 hours ago

Lunar libration time lapse with real photographs?

Jan 02, 2022

Propellantless rocket

Jan 01, 2022

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Dec 31, 2021

Question on CMB anomaly

Dec 31, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)