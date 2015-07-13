Microsoft Paint brushed aside

July 24, 2017
Microsoft executive Megan Saunders introduces Paint 3D at a Microsoft news conference in 2016 in New York. The original Paint application, dating back to 1985, is to be retired, Microsoft said

Microsoft on Monday announced the end of days for its pioneering Paint application as it focuses on software for 3-D drawing.

Paint drawing and that made its debut in 1985 with the Windows operating system was among the applications listed as "removed or deprecated" in a Windows 10 Fall Creators Update set for release later this year.

Features or functions on the list "are not in active development and might be removed in future releases," according to the US .

For decades, Paint was among installed by default on Windows-powered personal computers and drew a strong following.

Fans of the application will be able to take solace in a Paint 3-D version launched early this year.

Explore further: Windows Phone 8 fades out as Microsoft mulls mobile strategy

EmceeSquared
not rated yet 35 minutes ago
So now any Windows program that depends on Paint being installed (eg. to execute graphics, perhaps using Paint's DLLs) will fail. Windows: reinventing the wheel - and flat tires - since 1985.

