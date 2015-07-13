Windows 10 update aims to help identify best photos, videos

May 11, 2017
Windows 10

An upcoming feature in Microsoft's Windows 10 system will automatically identify the best photos and videos to help people create highlights of their experiences.

The tool, called Story Remix, will be part of a "Fall Creators Update" to roll out later this year to 500 million personal computers, smartphones and tablets powered by Windows 10. Microsoft is previewing the update Thursday at a conference in Seattle for applications developers.

Microsoft will also make a Story Remix app for devices running Apple's iOS and Google's Android to help people share images from their children's soccer games and other events.

Apple and Google already offer similar tools to manage images. Both those companies have helped undercut the popularity of PCs running on Windows.

Explore further: Half-billion Windows 10 devices, but PC slump stunts growth (Update)

Related Stories

Windows 10 spreads to 300 mn devices

May 5, 2016

Microsoft announced Thursday that its latest Windows operating system designed to work on laptops, desktops, smartphones, Xbox One consoles and more is powering 300 million devices around the world.

Windows update will bring 3-D, game tools and doodling

March 29, 2017

A major update to Microsoft's Windows 10 system will start reaching consumers and businesses on April 11, offering 3-D drawing tools, game-broadcasting capabilities and better ways to manage your web browsing.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.