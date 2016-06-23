Mathematical model confirms the hypothesis of the origin of auroral sounds

July 26, 2017
Mathematical model confirms the hypothesis of the origin of auroral sounds
Folk tales talk about the sounds, and hundreds of walkers on the fells and wilderness have reported hearing claps, crackling sounds and noise when they are below the lights. Credit: Stocksnap.io

The video is grainy and the sound is scratchy. However, "Clap Sounds of Northern Lights?" is No. 1 on Aalto's YouTube channel with almost a quarter-million views.

The sounds of the Northern Lights captured by acoustics researcher Unto K. Laine are fascinating, as there is a contradiction linked to them. Folk tales talk about the sounds, and hundreds of walkers on the fells and wilderness have reported hearing claps, crackling sounds and noise below the lights. However, scientists have long regarded the observations as nonsense. Te Northern Lights are generated at a height of 80–150 kilometres, and it is not possible for an audible sound to travel to the human ear from such a distance.

The contradiction bothered Laine so much that at the turn of the millennium, he began to study it in his own time. During this decade, Laine achieved several breakthroughs. The first of them was in 2011, when he used three microphones placed in separate locations and magnetic field measurements to locate the origin of the Northern Lights' sounds a good 70 metres above the Earth's surface (published in ICSV 2012). In 2016, Laine presented his inversion hypothesis at an international conference for acoustics researchers. The hypothesis proposed that the sounds are generated when the magnetic storm created by the Northern Lights causes the temperature to discharge at a height of about 75 metres. The hypothesis was given an enthusiastic reception and now Laine, who is still conducting research, has found additional momentum with a new calculation method based on a mathematical model.

'I tested it with two hours of material I recorded in Fiskars in 2013. The model fitted the hypothesis beautifully and at the same time gave the height of the inversion more precisely at 78–80 metres,' he explains.

The video will load shortly

Laine was also able to show for the first time that the Northern Lights are also associated with an audible noise whose source is either in the inversion layer or a little above it.

'In addition, I observed the same kind of infrasound at about 14 Hz that was registered during research carried out in Alaska in the 1970s. At that time, it was not understood why there was no timing correlation between sounds recorded at three measurement points distant from one another. At the time it was assumed that the sounds were generated at a height of 100 kilometres, so it was not possible to explain the local nature of the sounds. On the basis of the research carried out now, it is possible that these infrasounds were generated within the inversion layer, which would explain their local nature.'

Professor Laine has two competing theories of the origin of the 14 Hz infrasound inaudible to the . According to the first one, they travel from the Northern Lights into the inversion layer and there they generate electrical discharges and noise. The other possibility is that the changes in the Northern Lights' powerful produces a coronal discharges in the inversion layer and the result is both these infrasounds and the audible noise. The latter theory would explain the results obtained in Alaska, the former would not.

'We just have to state humbly that both are possible. The research continues,' says Laine, who recently received a grant from the Finnish Cultural Foundation.

Explore further: Acoustics researcher finds explanation for auroral sounds

Related Stories

Acoustics researcher finds explanation for auroral sounds

June 23, 2016

In 2012, a research group headed by Aalto University Professor Unto K. Laine proved that the source of sounds associated with the Northern Lights is located close to the ground at an altitude of approximately 70 metres. Now, ...

Sounds of northern lights are born close to ground

July 9, 2012

For the first time, researchers at Aalto University in Finland have located where the sounds associated with the northern lights are created. The auroral sounds that have been described in folktales and by wilderness wanderers ...

What causes the northern lights?

January 16, 2015

If you live in the high latitudes, like Alaska, or New Zealand, you've probably had a chance to see an aurora. Here in Canada, we call them the Northern Lights or the Aurora Borealis, but the lucky folks in the far southern ...

Northern Lights to Your Mobile Phone

January 31, 2005

If you are touring in Finnish Lapland, you no longer need to shiver outside when watching the heavens in order to see the Northern Lights. Information about the Northern Lights can now be received directly into a mobile phone ...

The Northern Lights dance over northern England

January 24, 2012

(AP) -- The Northern Lights have lit up the skies above Scotland, northern England and northern parts of Ireland after the biggest solar storm in more than six years bombarded Earth with radiation.

Recommended for you

Four new short-period giant planets discovered

July 26, 2017

(Phys.org)—Astronomers have detected four new giant exoplanets as part of the Hungarian-made Automated Telescope Network-South (HATSouth) exoplanet survey. The newly found alien worlds are about the size of Jupiter, but ...

Large, distant comets more common than previously thought

July 25, 2017

Comets that take more than 200 years to make one revolution around the sun are notoriously difficult to study. Because they spend most of their time far from our area of the solar system, many "long-period comets" will never ...

Mapping dark matter

July 24, 2017

About eighty-five percent of the matter in the universe is in the form of dark matter, whose nature remains a mystery. The rest of the matter in the universe is of the kind found in atoms. Astronomers studying the evolution ...

New Type Ia supernova discovered using gravitational lensing

July 24, 2017

(Phys.org)—Using gravitational lensing, an international team of astronomers has detected a new Type Ia supernova. The newly discovered lensed supernova was found behind the galaxy cluster known as MOO J1014+0038. The findings ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.