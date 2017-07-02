Insights into the thermal behavior of metal nitride nanowires could open new avenues in optical electronics

July 3, 2017

Most electronic devices currently contain silicon-based chips. Other semiconducting materials show potential, but need further research to become commercially viable. Researchers at KAUST have thoroughly analyzed one such material—metal-nitride nanowires—bringing them a step closer to being useful.

When metal-nitride semiconductors are arranged into nano-sized wires they become extra sensitive to light, opening possibilities for optical electronics. One notable challenge however is that although metal-nitride perform well at low temperatures, thermal effects can greatly affect their performance at . To address this problem, Nasir Alfaraj with his Ph.D. supervisor Xiaohang Li and coworkers at KAUST have produced the most detailed study yet of these thermal effects.

The researchers prepared gallium-nitride (GaN)-based nanowires in a p-i-n structure—a sandwich with layers of so-called p-type and n-type versions of the semiconductor surrounding an unaltered layer. N-type semiconductors are doped with that provide extra electrons, while p-types are doped with materials with fewer electrons, leaving "holes" in the crystal structure. Both electrons and holes act as charge carriers, giving semiconductor devices their useful electronic properties.

"GaN-based p-i-n nanowires are suitable for fabricating signal attenuators, high-frequency digital switches and high-performance photodetectors," said Alfaraj. "Yet, their performance is negatively affected when electrons and holes recombine, especially close to room temperature."

More specifically, when an electric field acts across a nanowire, the balance of electrons and holes can be affected, pumping heat away from the device in the form of thermal radiation. The devices effectively act as mini refrigerators, and their performance declines as they cool.

To quantify this effect, Alfaraj and co-workers directed a titanium-sapphire laser onto their nanowires and measured the photoluminescent emissions that came out of the sample. They were then able to calculate the "photoinduced entropy" of the system: a thermodynamic quantity that represents the unavailability of a system's energy for conversion into work due to luminescence refrigeration.

At system temperatures above 250 K, the electron-hole nonradiative recombination processes become dominant–electrons fall into holes, causing a rise in photoinduced entropy and reducing the performance.

"We plan to investigate photoinduced entropy in other materials, such as aluminum-gallium-nitride and zinc-oxide nanowires," said Alfaraj. "We will also compare different nanowire diameters and investigate other structures, such as thin films."

These studies will assist engineers in making metal-nitride nanowire devices that are thermally stable and suitable for everyday use.

Explore further: Cheaper LEDs from breakthrough in ZnO nanowire research

Related Stories

Cheaper LEDs from breakthrough in ZnO nanowire research

January 3, 2007

Engineers at UC San Diego have synthesized a long-sought semiconducting material that may pave the way for an inexpensive new kind of light emitting diode (LED) that could compete with today's widely used gallium nitride ...

Vertical silicon nanowires for nonvolatile memory devices

December 23, 2011

As electronic devices become smaller and more sophisticated, the search for compact nonvolatile memory becomes increasingly important. However, conventional silicon technologies, such as complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor ...

Silicon nanowires upgrade data-storage technology

June 9, 2007

Scientists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, along with colleagues at George Mason University and Kwangwoon University in Korea, have fabricated a memory device that combines silicon nanowires with a ...

Nanowires could be the LEDs of the future

June 24, 2015

The latest research from the Niels Bohr Institute shows that LEDs made from nanowires will use less energy and provide better light. The researchers studied nanowires using X-ray microscopy and with this method they can pinpoint ...

Recommended for you

Hands-off approach to silicon chips

July 3, 2017

The possibility of looking inside silicon chips to see their tiny working parts, without damaging the chips, is a step closer thanks to an international team led by scientists at the LCN.

Optical nanomotors: Tiny 'motors' are driven by light

June 30, 2017

Science fiction is full of fanciful devices that allow light to interact forcefully with matter, from light sabers to photon-drive rockets. In recent years, science has begun to catch up; some results hint at interesting ...

Scientists produce dialysis membrane made from graphene

June 29, 2017

Dialysis, in the most general sense, is the process by which molecules filter out of one solution, by diffusing through a membrane, into a more dilute solution. Outside of hemodialysis, which removes waste from blood, scientists ...

Ruthenium rules for new fuel cells

June 28, 2017

Rice University scientists have fabricated a durable catalyst for high-performance fuel cells by attaching single ruthenium atoms to graphene.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.