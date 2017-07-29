Gallium in lunar samples explains loss of moon's easily vaporized elements

July 31, 2017 by Bob Yirka report
Gallium in lunar samples explains loss of moon's easily vaporized elements

A pair of researchers with Institut Universitaire de France has found more evidence of a large evaporative event in the moon's past. In their paper published on the open access site Science Advances, Chizu Kato and Frédéric Moynier describe their study of gallium isotopes from lunar samples, what they found, and why they believe it sheds some light on how the moon was formed.

The prevailing theory by astronomers who study the moon is that it was created by a celestial body slamming into the Earth, flinging debris into space. That debris, they believe, eventually coalesced into what is now the moon. That theory depends on samples of lunar rocks and soil matching material found on Earth. However, some isotope amounts, especially the lighter ones, do not match well with those found on Earth, which means they either originated elsewhere, or something caused a change in their original amounts. Many scientists agree with the latter theory, as do Kato and Moynier. They, like many of their colleagues, believe that for a period of time after it was formed, the moon was so hot it was completely covered in magma. They suggest this caused many of the lighter to evaporate into space. To back up their theory, researchers have studied isotopes of elements such as potassium and zinc found in . They compare the ratio of those that are heavier with those here on Earth to learn more about how much of the lighter ones may have been lost to evaporation and the events that could have led to the differences.

In this new effort, the researchers looked at the isotope in moon samples and found that its low boiling point, its resilience to evaporation during magmatic events and other characteristics suggest that the differences in amounts of gallium on the moon versus the Earth could, indeed, be explained by a huge evaporative event—such as hot magma covering the surface of the moon. This finding bolsters the theory that the moon was created by something colliding with the Earth.

Explore further: Early moon model shows heavy metal atmosphere

More information: Chizu Kato et al. Gallium isotopic evidence for extensive volatile loss from the Moon during its formation, Science Advances (2017). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1700571

Related Stories

Early moon model shows heavy metal atmosphere

July 5, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers working at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center has developed a model meant to show what the early moon may have looked like. As they note in their paper uploaded to the arXiv preprint server, ...

A dash of water on the lunar rocks

July 7, 2016

Ever since Apollo astronauts walked the lunar surface in 1969 and brought rocks back for laboratory analysis, it has been clear that lunar rocks are missing chemical components that boil off at relatively low temperature, ...

Recommended for you

Astronomers discover 'heavy metal' supernova rocking out

July 31, 2017

Many rock stars don't like to play by the rules, and a cosmic one is no exception. A team of astronomers has discovered that an extraordinarily bright supernova occurred in a surprising location. This "heavy metal" supernova ...

Extraplanar diffuse ionized gas detected in a nearby galaxy

July 31, 2017

A research group led by Erin Boettcher of the University of Wisconsin-Madison has detected and characterized an extraplanar diffuse ionized gas in the nearby galaxy Messier 83. The study, published July 25 on arXiv.org, provides ...

The outer galaxy

July 31, 2017

The sun is located inside one of the spiral arms of the Milky Way galaxy, roughly two-thirds of the way from the galactic center to the outer regions. Because we are inside the galaxy, obscuration by dust and the confusion ...

Solar eclipse a chance to study life's resilience

July 31, 2017

On August 21, as North America experiences its first total eclipse of the Sun in 38 years, astrobiologists are taking advantage of this rare celestial event to conduct experiments on life's ability to survive hostile conditions.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.