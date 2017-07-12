Diesel is now better than gas, study says

July 14, 2017
Modern diesel cars emit less pollution generally than cars that run on gasoline, says a new six-nation study published today in Scientific Reports whose groundwork was laid in part by an American chemist now working at Université de Montréal.

And since is so much cleaner than before, environmental regulators should increasingly shift their focus to dirtier gasoline-powered cars and other sources of air , says the UdeM scientist, Patrick Hayes.

"Diesel has a bad reputation because you can see the pollution, but it's actually the invisible pollution that comes from gasoline in cars that's worse," said Hayes, 36, an assistant professor at UdeM.

"The next step should be to focus on gasoline or removing old diesel vehicles from the road. Modern diesel vehicles have adopted new standards and are now very clean, so attention needs to now turn to regulating on-road and off-road gasoline engines more. That's really the next target."

 The study, led by researchers in Switzerland and Norway with help from Hayes and colleagues in Italy, France and the U.S., looked at carbonaceous particulate matter (PM) emitted from the tailpipes of cars.

Carbonaceous PM is made up of black carbon, primary organic aerosol (POA) and, especially, secondary organic aerosol (SOA), which is known to contain harmful reactive oxygen species and can damage lung tissue.
Particle filters required on

In recent years, newer diesel cars in Europe and North America have been required to be equipped with diesel particle filters (DPFs), which significantly cut down on the pollution they emit.

In the lab (at the Paul Scherrer Institute, near Zurich in Switzerland), "gasoline cars emitted on average 10 times more carbonaceous PM at 22°C and 62 times more at -7°C compared to diesel cars," the researchers noted in their study.

"The increase in emissions at lower temperatures is related to a more pronounced cold-start effect," when a engine is less efficient because it's not yet warned up and its catalytic converter is not yet on, the study noted.

It added: "These results challenge the existing paradigm that diesel cars are associated, in general, with far higher PM emission rates, reflecting the effectiveness" of engine add-ons like DPFs to stem pollution.

That said, it is true that older diesel cars do pollute more than , because they don't have DPFs, and in general emit far more nitrogen oxides, which cause smog and acid rain, the study also noted.
The air in traffic-heavy LA ... and in the Arctic

For their investigation, the researchers utilized field work on that Hayes carried out in California in 2010 and published in 2013 when he was a researcher at the University of Colorado working with Jose-Luis Jimenez (also a co-author of the new study).

Over four weeks in a parking lot of the California Institute of Technology, in Pasadena, Hayes analyzed air coming from nearby traffic-heavy Los Angeles, drawn through a tube in the roof of a modified construction trailer.

Now he's doing something similar up in Canada's Far North, "the final resting place of atmospheric pollution," said Hayes, a New Yorker from Albany who has lived in Montreal since 2013.

He's interested in whether the carbonaceous PM up North exacerbates climate change.

Soot that settles on snow makes the snow darker and, warmed by the sun, the snow melts faster, for example. To better understand the origins of PM in the Arctic, for the past two years Hayes has been taking measurements at Eureka, Nunavut on Ellesmere Island.

He plans to publish his findings next year.

Explore further: Carcinogenic soot particles from petrol engines

More information: S. M. Platt et al. Gasoline cars produce more carbonaceous particulate matter than modern filter-equipped diesel cars, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-03714-9

dirk_bruere
2 hours ago
Standards and tests mean nothing if manufacturers cheat
antialias_physorg
2 hours ago
It may be a bit late to look to the next generation of gas engines. There may not be one. The first automakers are already stopping further development of diesel engines altogether.
http://www.reuter...8N1IJ1AI
It's only a matter of a few years until the same will happen to gasoline engines.
michbaskett
1 hour ago
They only concentrated on heavy particulate matter which is really only a small portion of the total emmittance from diesel engines. They also ignore the eventual scenario when the filters no longer work and engines discharge tremendous amounts of foul pollution mile after mile. The best scenario is to ban diesels outright along with an eventual ban on internal combustion engines.

I can't help but wonder who was actually behind this "study". Forgive me my scepticism, but I smell a rat and it stinks of corporate backing.
luke_w_bradley
1 hour ago
Diesels are superior at so many levels. Safer, longer lived, quick integration with renewables via biodiesel, on and on. A mechanic told me gas engines can tach up more, but with even new pickups having superior 10 speed automatic transmissions, its moot: These trucks can haul mad weight, then get 30 mpg when empty. Of course for cleanness you're dealing with DEF and other addons, but long life makes it worth it.
Future of tansportation is diesel heavy vehicles for long trips and light electric vehicles for around town.
Eikka
1 hour ago
The irony is that the ethanol added to gasoline in the name of reducing CO2 emissions and reliance on fossil fuels is also causing gasoline cars to emit acetaldehyde, which is a group-1 carsinogen and a major contributor to human lung cancer.

They also ignore the eventual scenario when the filters no longer work and engines discharge tremendous amounts of foul pollution mile after mile.


The particle filters regenerate by burning the accumulated soot. Diesel exhaust has leftover oxygen in it, so the ECU injects fuel in the exhaust manifold and that increases the filter temperature to the point where the collected particles ignite and burn.

That is also the reason why the same particle filters don't really work on gasoline cars, because gasoline engines don't run lean. There's not enough extra oxygen in the exhaust to burn off the soot, so the filters eventually clog up.
Shootist
1 hour ago
"We cannot drill our way to $2.00 a gallon gasoline." -- Barack Hussein Obama, the Failed.

Gasoline is currently $1.99 gallon.

Have you hugged a fracker today? You should.

Pratyeka
1 hour ago
@Shootist isn't fracking for natural gas well?
Nik_2213
24 minutes ago
We paid a premium for a 'gasoline' car because the default diesel was less much efficient and more polluting for short runs starting from cold. Think 'Trolley Dash'. Takes a while for a diesel's soot-burner to get up to working temperature.

And this *before* the ECM scandal...

