Cosmologists produce new maps of dark matter dynamics

July 25, 2017
Cosmologists produce new maps of dark matter dynamics
Slice through the celestial equator showing the radial component of the velocity field (in kilometres per second). Blue regions are falling towards us and red regions are flying away from us. Galaxies of the Sloan Digital Sky Survey main galaxy sample are overplotted. In the centre of the slice, the infalling dynamics of the Sloan Great Wall, one of the largest structure of the known universe, can be observed. Credit: University of Portsmouth

New maps of dark matter dynamics in the Universe have been produced by a team of international cosmologists.

Using advanced computer modelling techniques, the research team has translated the distribution of galaxies into detailed maps of streams and velocities for the first time.

The research was carried out by leading cosmologists from the UK, France and Germany.

Dr Florent Leclercq from the University of Portsmouth's Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation said: "Dark matter is a substance of yet unknown nature that scientists believe makes up more than 80 per cent of the total mass of the Universe. As it does not emit or react to light, its distribution and evolution are not directly observable and have to be inferred."

The researchers used legacy data obtained during 2000 – 2008 from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS), a major three-dimensional survey of the Universe. The survey has deep multi-colour images of one fifth of the sky and spectra for more than 900,000 .

The new maps cover the Northern Sky up to a distance of 600 megaparsecs, which is the equivalent of looking back about two billion years.

The researchers used a set of phase-space analysis tools and built on research from 2015, which reconstructed the initial conditions of the nearby Universe.

Dr Leclercq said: "Adopting a phase-space approach discloses a wealth of information, which was previously only analysed in simulations and thought to be inaccessible using observations.

"Accessing this information in galaxy surveys opens up new ways of assessing the validity of theoretical models in light of observations."

The research is published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics.

Explore further: Mapping dark matter

More information: Florent Leclercq et al. The phase-space structure of nearby dark matter as constrained by the SDSS, Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics (2017). DOI: 10.1088/1475-7516/2017/06/049

Related Stories

Mapping dark matter

July 24, 2017

About eighty-five percent of the matter in the universe is in the form of dark matter, whose nature remains a mystery. The rest of the matter in the universe is of the kind found in atoms. Astronomers studying the evolution ...

Team puts dark matter on the map

March 1, 2017

A Yale-led team has produced one of the highest-resolution maps of dark matter ever created, offering a detailed case for the existence of cold dark matter—sluggish particles that comprise the bulk of matter in the universe.

Recommended for you

Saturn surprises as Cassini continues its grand finale

July 24, 2017

As NASA's Cassini spacecraft makes its unprecedented series of weekly dives between Saturn and its rings, scientists are finding—so far—that the planet's magnetic field has no discernable tilt. This surprising observation, ...

New Type Ia supernova discovered using gravitational lensing

July 24, 2017

(Phys.org)—Using gravitational lensing, an international team of astronomers has detected a new Type Ia supernova. The newly discovered lensed supernova was found behind the galaxy cluster known as MOO J1014+0038. The findings ...

Life evolves adaptions to microgravity

July 24, 2017

Life has found ways to overcome, and even thrive, in many extreme situations—from super saline pools to the high temperatures of hydrothermal vents. A new experiment has shown that the microgravity found in space is also ...

Hunting molecules with the Murchison Widefield Array

July 24, 2017

Astronomers have used an Australian radio telescope to observe molecular signatures from stars, gas and dust in our galaxy, which could lead to the detection of complex molecules that are precursors to life.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.