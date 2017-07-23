Cave mazes

July 27, 2017
Cave mazes
Chariton cave photo by Amos Frumkin.

Analysis of caves in Israel deserts brings to light the ancient groundwater circulation of north-western Arabia. The cave distribution, morphology, and deposit evidence indicates that they formed through dissolution by rising groundwater. This water originated as rainwater flowing from highlands around the present Red Sea, infiltrated through sandstone, and rose again through deep faults in Israel, forming maze, or network caves.

The caves must be older than the Dead Sea rift, which breached some of the caves, disrupting the groundwater . Thus the caves are tentatively attributed to the Oligocene-early Miocene periods (around 35-20 million years ago).

The suggested model of cave formation, by hypogenic (rising from depth) water, differs from classic formation process, which relates caves to local water, which enters the ground from above. The hypogenic flow model explains why the caves in Israel are concentrated mainly in the deserts, rather than in the more humid regions.

The study has implications on understanding underground reservoirs of and oil, and the possible circulation of these fluids.

Explore further: Hebrew University researchers map Israel's deepest cave

More information: Hypogenic karst at the Arabian platform margins: Implications for far-field groundwater systems , doi.org/10.1130/B31694.1

Related Stories

Hebrew University researchers map Israel's deepest cave

August 4, 2014

Researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have discovered the deepest cave in Israel. Located near Israel's border with Lebanon, the cave was recently mapped by researchers from the Cave Research Unit in the Hebrew ...

Taking the rigor of physics to the netherworld

October 2, 2015

A handful of scientists are combining their favourite hobby with their day job, to form the emerging field of "speleophysics" - exploring how underground caves form, evolve and move water from one place to another.

Only above-water microbes play a role in cave development

September 2, 2015

Only the microbes located above the water's surface contribute to the development of hydrogen-sulfide-rich caves, suggests an international team of researchers. Since 2004, researchers have been studying the Frasassi cave ...

Archaeologists find 12th Dead Sea Scrolls cave

February 8, 2017

Excavations in a cave on the cliffs west of Qumran, near the northwestern shore of the Dead Sea, prove that Dead Sea scrolls from the Second Temple period were hidden in the cave, and were looted by Bedouins in the middle ...

New cave-dwelling arachnids discovered in Brazil

May 22, 2013

Two new species of cave-dwelling short-tailed whipscorpions have been discovered in northeastern Brazil, and are described in research published May 22 in the open access journal PLOS ONE by Adalberto Santos, from the Federal ...

