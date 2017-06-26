New wound healing properties of ficin researched

June 28, 2017

Ficin, an enzyme derived from figs latex, has been found to be active against biofilms formed by Staphylococcus. The project is headed by Senior Research Associate of the Microorganism Genetics Lab Ayrat Kayumov and funded by Russian Science Foundation and Project 5-100. The results have been published in Scientific Reports.

Dr. Kayumov explains that currently, different enzymes are used for wound treatment, such as trypsin, chymotrypsin, or collagenase—they clear wounds from necrotic masses and . He says, "If you treat with an enzyme or protease, healing accelerates. Together with our Voronezh University colleagues, we decided to try ficin, which has not yet been studied well. It's worth mentioning that its close analog—papain derived from papaya—has already been introduced abroad. We have used ficin against biofilms and found that it works beautifully. Moreover, it has fared better than trypsin. The complexity of the issue is that in biofilms, bacteria are suspended in a matrix, like in a jelly, and antibiotics cannot penetrate. In order for them to become active, you have to increase the dosage significantly, sometimes a thousand-fold. But it's reasonable to assume that the effectiveness can increase if the matrix is disrupted."

The lab now considers testing other enzymes that can potentially be active against biofilms of various bacteria. Ficin is effective against Staphylococcus films because the latter include many proteins, but biofilms of bacilli, pseudomonades, and E. coli mostly contain polysaccharides, so the protease will not be effective against them.

A plant enzyme's great advantage is that it's not cytotoxic—a problem often affecting medications. Plant proteins are in general less allergenic compared to bacterial or animal proteins. However, ficin has not yet been sufficiently studied and has not been patented as a wound treating agent. Moreover, according to Dr. Kayumov, a technology for the increased may be needed.

The team now plans to progress to clinical trials. The has been so far tested on lab rats.

More information: Diana R. Baidamshina et al, Targeting microbial biofilms using Ficin, a nonspecific plant protease, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/srep46068

Bioinspired agent kills drug-resistant bacteria

May 2, 2017

Researchers in Ireland have developed a bioinspired antimicrobial treatment that can rapidly kill drug-resistant bacteria. The treatment consists of iodo-thiocyanate complexes, which are inspired by enzymes and reactive molecules ...

Biofilms—the eradication has begun

June 22, 2017

Have you ever heard of biofilms? They are slimy, glue-like membranes that are produced by microbes, like bacteria and fungi, in order to colonize surfaces. They can grow on animal and plant tissues, and even inside the human ...

Bacteria harness the lotus effect to protect themselves

May 16, 2017

Dental plaque and the viscous brown slime in drainpipes are two familiar examples of bacterial biofilms. Removing such bacterial depositions from surfaces is often very difficult, in part because they are extremely water-repellent. ...

Plasma therapy: An alternative to antibiotics?

December 15, 2010

Cold plasma jets could be a safe, effective alternative to antibiotics to treat multi-drug resistant infections, says a study published this week in the January issue of the Journal of Medical Microbiology.

New findings offer hope for diabetic wound healing

November 23, 2015

University of Notre Dame researchers have discovered a compound that accelerates diabetic wound healing, which may open the door to new treatment strategies. Non-healing chronic wounds are a major complication of diabetes, ...

Bacteria change a liquid's properties and escape entrapment

June 28, 2017

A flexible tail allows swimming bacteria to thin the surrounding liquid and to free themselves when trapped along walls or obstacles. This finding could influence how bacterial growth on medical, industrial, and agricultural ...

