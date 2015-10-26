The world's first 3-D printed reinforced concrete bridge starts to take shape

June 22, 2017
The world’s first 3-D printed reinforced concrete bridge starts to take shape
The printing of concrete for the 3D-printed bridge has begun. Credit: Eindhoven University of Technology

Today the Built Environment department's concrete printer starts printing the world's first 3-D printed reinforced, pre-stressed concrete bridge. The cycle bridge will be part of a new section of ring road around Gemert in which the BAM Infra construction company is using innovative techniques.

ne of the advantages of printing a bridge is that much less concrete is needed than in the conventional technique in which a mold is filled. By contrast, a printer deposits only the concrete where it is needed. This has benefits since in the production of cement a lot of CO2 is released and much less of this is needed for printed concrete. Another benefit lies in freedom of form: the printer can make any desired shape, and no wooden molding frames are needed.

An extra detail is that the researchers in the group of Theo Salet, professor of concrete construction, have succeeded in developing a process to also print the steel reinforcement at the same time. When laying a strip of concrete the concrete adds a steel cable so that the bridge is 'pre-stressed' so that no tensile stress can occur in the concrete, because this is something that concrete is not able to cope with adequately.

In recent months, Theo Salet's research group made an initial scale model (1:2) and tested its safety by subjecting it to a 2000 kg load. Now that the safety has been demonstrated, a start can be made on printing the concrete elements that will later be glued together to form a bridge. Provincial representative Christophe van der Maat today got the ball rolling at TU/e.

It is expected that the bridge elements will be printed and ready within two months. In September the BAM construction company will put the in place in the Noord-Om, a new section of ring road around the village of Gemert, where the company is also using other new innovative building techniques.

Explore further: TU Eindhoven starts using kingsize 3-D concrete printer

Related Stories

TU Eindhoven starts using kingsize 3-D concrete printer

October 26, 2015

Last month Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) began using a concrete printer that enables objects of up to 11 meters long, 5 meters wide and 4 meter high to be printed. The university will be working with the building ...

Researcher tests fly ash for stronger concrete

March 15, 2017

Portland cement has been around for more than 250 years as the binding material for concrete, mortar and stucco, but a Missouri University of Science and Technology researcher is studying ways to make concrete without the ...

The flip side of salting winter roads

November 5, 2012

Swedish scientists have studied models to help road and bridge maintenance engineers work out how much damage salting the roads in winter might cause to steel-reinforced concrete structures.

How to inflate a hardened, 80-ton concrete shell

January 11, 2017

At TU Wien, an alternative for resource intensive formwork for the construction of concrete domes was developed. It is now used in a test dome for the Austrian Federal Railways Infrastructure.

Recommended for you

Ringing the changes: Dutch bike lock blocks rider's phone

June 21, 2017

A telecom company in the Netherlands has teamed up with the country's traffic safety authority to develop a bicycle lock that also blocks its mobile network, in a move aimed at protecting young riders who regularly pedal ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.