Temperature variability and wheat quality

June 16, 2017
Temperature variability and wheat quality

Increased hot and cold spells resulting from climate change could affect bread-making quality or seed quality for growing subsequent wheat crops, depending upon when they occur.

Greater temperature variability is expected in future years as a result of . The effects on plants of so-called unseasonal warm and cold periods in the spring are particularly noticeable to gardeners and farmers.

Brief periods of high, or very cold, temperatures around the time of flowering in wheat can damage pollination and so reduce grain yield substantially.

Scientists at the University of Reading emphasise in new research, published today in Annals of Botany, that subsequent episodes can have more subtle, important effects not only on yield but also on the quality of wheat produced for different markets.

The researchers exposed wheat plants to temperatures warmer or cooler than ambient for different short periods during development and maturation and analysed the consequences for a wide range of contrasting parameters of quality. The effects varied depending upon the timing and type of extreme temperature event and the particular aspect of .

What are the effects of extreme temperatures on crops?

For example, for bread-making high-temperature episodes during early seed filling improved protein content and starch integrity but reduced gluten strength (and also grain yield); starch integrity was also improved by exposure to high temperature later in seed development and maturation.

On the other hand, the quality of seed to grow later crops was reduced by high-temperature episodes during early seed filling but improved if they occur later during maturation; and vice versa for cool-temperature episodes.

Professor Richard Ellis, Professor of Crop Production at the University of Reading, led the research. He said: "Food security is dependent upon crop quality, not just yield. Similarly, farm incomes derive from crop value as well as yield. Climate change impact assessments should consider crop quality as well as yield. Both require particular attention to be paid to the timing of extreme temperature events in relation to crop development.

"Since different grain samples are usually blended for UK bread-making, the various possible changes in the different aspects of bread-making quality with greater temperature variability are unlikely to affect the quality of bread on bakery shelves but will require some accommodation in food processing by millers and bakers because of greater variability than expected in the performance of different grain samples.

"Overall, the research implies that more frequent high- episodes after flowering would improve the proportion of UK-produced wheat meeting most premium market requirements for bread-making or seed; such payments for meeting or exceeding quality thresholds may mitigate the impact of reduced grain yield on farm incomes."

Explore further: Where you grow what you grow: Camelina's varied response to location

More information: M. Nasehzadeh et al. Wheat seed weight and quality differ temporally in sensitivity to warm or cool conditions during seed development and maturation, Annals of Botany (2017). DOI: 10.1093/aob/mcx074

Related Stories

Developing climate-resilient wheat varieties

May 1, 2017

Increases in climate variability have placed new emphasis on the need for resilient wheat varieties. Alongside demands for increased resiliency, consumer interest in healthier, more functional foods is growing. Therefore, ...

Ancient going on nouveau: Old world grains make a comeback

January 13, 2016

We've come a long way from the days of hunting and gathering. With advancements in science and technology, we're now a society that hunts for the best price and gathers coupons. Since less of our energy is going to finding ...

Recommended for you

Volcanic crystals give a new view of magma

June 15, 2017

Volcanologists are gaining a new understanding of what's going on inside the magma reservoir that lies below an active volcano and they're finding a colder, more solid place than previously thought, according to new research ...

Study confirms lightning more powerful over ocean than land

June 15, 2017

People who live and work along coasts and coastlines everywhere may be more likely to experience a super-charged lightning strike, according to new research from Florida Institute of Technology that shows lightning can be ...

Consequences of gaps of uprooted or broken trees in Amazonia

June 15, 2017

Gaps of uprooted or broken trees in Amazonia have cascading consequences, from local farm productivity to global carbon storage. Severe rain or thunderstorms with descending winds, expected to become more frequent with climate ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.