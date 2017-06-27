June 27, 2017

Solution to distortion effect in STM scanning

by Leiden University

Solution to distortion effect in STM scanning
Credit: Leiden University

STM scanning experiments on poorly conducting materials are challenging, and can cause a distortion effect. A new model corrects for this effect, allowing physicists to better study materials in their quest to understand unconventional superconductivity. Publication in Physical Review B as Editor's Suggestion.

Back in 1911, Leiden physicist Heike Kamerlingh Onnes discovered superconductivity: an almost magical property of specific to conduct electricity without any energy loss, when cooled below a certain temperature. Only very few of these materials are understood; finding a theory that works for all of them is an ongoing quest in physics. Perhaps such a theory would even allow us to find materials that superconduct at room temperature, which will have a world-changing impact. For example, large power-consuming data centers could become energy neutral, we would be able to transport electricity without resistance and wind mills maximize their efficiency.

Distortion effect

Needless to say, physicists are trying to understand superconductivity and find a theory that explains the effect. One of the methods used is Scanning Tunneling Microscopy and Spectroscopy (STM/STS), where a metallic tip scans over the surface of a material, being able to visualize the atomic lattice. However, when measuring poorly conducting materials—precisely the candidate materials for not-so-cold superconductivity—scientists sometimes encounter a distortion effect, called Tip-Induced Band Bending. In other words: the electric field generated by the tip partially penetrates the sample, affecting the voltage difference applied between the two.

Now the research group of Milan Allan has developed a model that corrects for the distortion. This depends on many factors, including distance between tip and sample and voltage applied on the tip, but also individual materials' properties. The team publishes their model in an editor's suggestion article in Physical Review B, with Irene Battisti as first author. The allows scientists worldwide to get rid of the disturbance and improve the interpretation of STM data, helping them in their quest for understanding .

More information: I. Battisti et al. Poor electronic screening in lightly doped Mott insulators observed with scanning tunneling microscopy, Physical Review B (2017). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevB.95.235141

Journal information: Physical Review B

Provided by Leiden University

Citation: Solution to distortion effect in STM scanning (2017, June 27) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-06-solution-distortion-effect-stm-scanning.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Cooking up 'frustrated' magnets in search of superconductivity
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)