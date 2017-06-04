Scientist: Baby lobster count drops off US coast, Canada

June 5, 2017

A University of Maine marine scientist says the number of young lobsters is declining in the Gulf of Maine despite years of record-breaking harvests.

Rick Wahle quantifies the population of baby lobsters at monitoring sites in New England and Canada every year. His American Lobster Settlement Index shows monitoring sites from New Brunswick to Cape Cod had some of the lowest levels since the late 1990s or early 2000s.

He says there's been about a 10-year trend now of high egg production but declining numbers of baby lobsters. Scientists and fishermen are working to better understand it.

Wahle is co-chairing an international conference on lobster management this week in Portland, Maine. The state accounts for the largest percentage of the U.S. catch yearly.

Explore further: Maine baby lobster decline could end high catches

Related Stories

Maine baby lobster decline could end high catches

April 22, 2014

Scientists say the number of baby lobsters settling off the rocky coast of Maine continues to steadily decline—possibly foreshadowing an end to the recent record catches that have boosted New England's lobster fishery.

Recommended for you

RNA lifespan determination during transcription

June 5, 2017

Control of RNA lifespan is vital for the proper functioning of our cells. Marc Bühler's group at the Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research (FMI) has discovered a novel mechanism determining the fate of RNA ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.