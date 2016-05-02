May 2, 2016

Regulators consider how to save southern New England lobster

Interstate fishing regulators will consider authorizing new tools to address southern New England's declining lobster population.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission's American Lobster Management Board will consider the status of the fishery on Monday. The board will discuss a potential motion to create new management measures that address the lobsters' decline.

A plan could address issues such as trap reductions and closed seasons for lobster fishermen. The board considered the potential management plan in February but decided to postpone authorizing it.

Scientists say southern New England's population has sunk to its lowest levels on record. Residents and tourists in the area are still able to get lobsters because of heavy catch off of Maine and Canada.

Monday's meeting is in Alexandria, Virginia.

