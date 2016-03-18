March 18, 2016

Sweden asks EU to stop American lobster invasion

Sweden has asked the European Union for help to stop an invasion of American lobsters, saying they could wipe out their European cousins with deadly diseases.

The Swedish Environment Ministry said Friday that more than 30 American lobsters have been found along Sweden's west coast in recent years.

It said the American lobster, also known as Maine lobster, "can carry diseases and parasites that could spread to the European lobster and result in extremely high mortality."

It also said interbreeding among the crustaceans could have "negative genetic effects" and threaten the survival of the European species.

Sweden asked the EU to list the American lobster as a "foreign species," which would prohibit imports of live American lobsters into the 28-nation bloc.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from Maine, said the Swedes were overreacting.

"We have safely exported live lobster to dozens of countries for decades," she said a statement. "Even if it's true that a few Maine lobsters have been found in foreign waters, regulators need to look at the problem more carefully and not just jump to conclusions."

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Sweden asks EU to stop American lobster invasion (2016, March 18) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-sweden-eu-american-lobster-invasion.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Maine baby lobster decline could end high catches
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)