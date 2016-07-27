July 27, 2016

Regulators to revisit saving southern New England's lobsters

Regulators are taking another look at potential strategies to revitalize southern New England's lobster population, which scientists say has sunk to its lowest levels on record.

The lobster management board of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is planning to discuss possible solutions to the problem Aug. 4 in Alexandria, Virginia, near where the commission is based.

The commission's members have expressed a desire to find new management options to increase in southern New England lobsters by 20 to 60 percent.

Among the options being considered are reducing traps and shortening the fishing season so lobsters have time to reproduce. The population has declined in the face of warming oceans.

Lobster supply to consumers remains strong. Catch off of Maine and Canada have been consistent in recent years.

