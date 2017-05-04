New rules for lobstering in southern New England up for vote

May 5, 2017 by Patrick Whittle
New rules for lobstering in southern New England up for vote
In this May 2, 2016 file photo, lobsterman Richard Sawyer, Jr., heads home after a disappointing day of fishing off Groton, Conn. New restrictions on lobster fishing are up for a vote as regulators try to slow the loss of the valuable crustaceans from southern New England waters. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, file)

New restrictions on lobster fishing are up for a vote as regulators try to slow the loss of the valuable crustaceans from southern New England waters.

Scientists say populations of lobsters off of Connecticut, Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts have declined as waters have warmed. A board of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is scheduled to vote on new management measures Monday and Tuesday.

Fishing managers are considering tools like trap reductions, changes to the legal harvesting size of lobsters and seasonal closures to try to preserve the population.

Most U.S. is brought to shore in Maine. That state has had record high catches in recent years. The price of lobsters has been high, too.

The commission held several public hearings on the proposal in March.

New rules for lobstering in southern New England up for vote
In this May 2, 2016 file photo, Richard Sawyer, Jr., fishes on Long Island Sound off Groton, Conn. Sawyer said he says he now catches less in a week than he used to catch in half of a day. Scientists say populations of lobsters off of Connecticut, Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts have declined as waters have warmed. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

New rules for lobstering in southern New England up for vote
In this May 13, 2016 file photo, Richard Sawyer, Jr. pilots his lobster boat in foggy weather on Long Island Sound off Groton, Conn. Sawyer is one of only a half-dozen lobstermen working in an area of the Sound that he says once had 75 lobstermen. A board of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is scheduled to vote on new management measures Monday, May 8, 2017, and Tuesday, May 9. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Explore further: Lobstermen question need for restrictions to help species

Related Stories

Lobster population is shifting north; ocean warming blamed

August 18, 2015

The lobster population has crashed to the lowest levels on record in southern New England while climbing to heights never before seen in the cold waters off Maine and other northern reaches—a geographic shift that scientists ...

Recommended for you

New defence mechanism against bacteria discovered

May 5, 2017

Researchers in dermatology at Lund University in Sweden believe they have cracked the mystery of why we are able to quickly prevent an infection from spreading uncontrollably in the body during wounding. They believe this ...

Sexually deceptive spider orchids fool wasps

May 5, 2017

Scientists at The University of Western Australia, in collaboration with researchers from The Australian National University, have uncovered the chemical compounds used by a species of spider orchid (Caladenia) to sexually ...

Colony density, not hormones, triggers honeybee 'puberty'

May 5, 2017

New research helps answer a long-standing mystery of how honeybees sense the size and strength of their colony, a critical cue for the bees to switch from investing solely in survival to also investing in reproduction.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.