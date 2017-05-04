New rules for lobstering in southern New England up for vote

In this May 2, 2016 file photo, lobsterman Richard Sawyer, Jr., heads home after a disappointing day of fishing off Groton, Conn. New restrictions on lobster fishing are up for a vote as regulators try to slow the loss of the valuable crustaceans from southern New England waters. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, file) New restrictions on lobster fishing are up for a vote as regulators try to slow the loss of the valuable crustaceans from southern New England waters.

Scientists say populations of lobsters off of Connecticut, Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts have declined as waters have warmed. A board of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is scheduled to vote on new management measures Monday and Tuesday.

Fishing managers are considering tools like trap reductions, changes to the legal harvesting size of lobsters and seasonal closures to try to preserve the population.

Most U.S. lobster is brought to shore in Maine. That state has had record high catches in recent years. The price of lobsters has been high, too.

The commission held several public hearings on the proposal in March.

In this May 2, 2016 file photo, Richard Sawyer, Jr., fishes on Long Island Sound off Groton, Conn. Sawyer said he says he now catches less in a week than he used to catch in half of a day. Scientists say populations of lobsters off of Connecticut, Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts have declined as waters have warmed. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

In this May 13, 2016 file photo, Richard Sawyer, Jr. pilots his lobster boat in foggy weather on Long Island Sound off Groton, Conn. Sawyer is one of only a half-dozen lobstermen working in an area of the Sound that he says once had 75 lobstermen. A board of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is scheduled to vote on new management measures Monday, May 8, 2017, and Tuesday, May 9. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

