NASA observes Tropical Storm Dora dissipating rapidly

June 29, 2017
NASA observes Tropical Storm Dora dissipating rapidly
By early Wednesday, June 28, the only thing left of Dora's circulation was low to mid-level clouds and very little rain (blue area), just in the southwestern quadrant. Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

Two days of satellite imagery from the Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core satellite showed that Dora, formerly a hurricane, went from generating moderate rainfall to barely any rainfall.

The GPM core observatory satellite again flew over Hurricane Dora on June 27, 2017 at 1631Z. Dora was moving over cooler ocean waters and was starting to rapidly dissipate.

On June 27, convection, rising air that forms thunderstorms that make up a tropical cyclone, was absent in most of Dora's southeastern side. Dora's low level center of circulation had become exposed to outside winds. On that day, GPM's Dual-Frequency Precipitation Radar (DPR) showed that rain was still coming down at a rate of up to 2.66 inches (67.8 mm) per hour in a small area of the storm. A day later, the system was barely generating rain.

At NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, GPM's radar (DPR Ku Band) were used to uncloak the 3-D structure of precipitation within rapidly dissipating Dora on June 27. On that day, the DPR showed tallest storm tops within Dora were reaching altitudes of 5.9 miles (9.5 km).

Early Wednesday, June 28, GPM data revealed that the only thing left of Dora's circulation were low to mid-level clouds and very little rain.

The video will load shortly
In this 3-D flyby animation from June 28, GPM radar found tallest storm tops within Dora to be reaching altitudes of 5.9 miles (9.5 km). Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

By June 29 at 4:47 a.m. EDT (08:47 UTC), the National Hurricane Center or NHC said that the remnant low of Dora is centered near 21 degrees north latitude and 116 degrees west longitude, over the open waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The remnant low pressure area had a central pressure of 1010 millibars.

NHC said that the low pressure area will dissipate by Friday, June 30.

NASA observes Tropical Storm Dora dissipating rapidly
On June 27, NASA/JAXA's GPM showed rain was still coming down at a rate of up to 2.66 inches (67.8 mm) per hour in a small area, in the southwestern quadrant of Tropical Storm Dora. Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

Explore further: NASA looks at rainfall from Tropical Storm Dora

Related Stories

NASA looks at rainfall from Tropical Storm Dora

June 28, 2017

Now a tropical storm, Hurricane Dora has been skirting southwestern Mexico's coast since it formed and has transported tropical moisture onshore that has produced some heavy rain showers. The Global Precipitation Measurement ...

NASA sees quick development of Hurricane Dora

June 26, 2017

The fourth tropical cyclone of the Eastern Pacific Ocean season formed on June 25 and by June 26 it was already a hurricane. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Dora on June 25 when it was a tropical storm and the ...

Potential Atlantic Ocean Tropical Cyclone 2 examined by NASA

June 19, 2017

NASA provided rainfall data and cloud height information to the forecasters monitoring the developing tropical cyclone 2 in the western Atlantic Ocean. The Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core satellite passed ...

Recommended for you

Concurrent hot and dry summers more common in future: study

June 28, 2017

A combination of severe drought and a heatwave caused problems for Russia in the summer of 2010: fires tore through forests and peat bogs. Moscow was shrouded in thick smog, causing many deaths in the local population. At ...

2020 deadline to avert climate catastrophe: experts

June 28, 2017

Humanity must put carbon dioxide emissions on a downward slope by 2020 to have a realistic shot at capping global warming at well under two degrees Celsius, the bedrock goal of the Paris climate accord, experts said Wednesday.

Climate change impacts Antarctic biodiversity habitat

June 28, 2017

Ice-free areas of Antarctica - home to more than 99 per cent of the continent's terrestrial plants and animals - could expand by more than 17,000km2 by the end of this century, a study published today in Nature reveals.

The common insecticide poisoning our rivers and wetlands

June 28, 2017

Urban streams and wetlands play an important role in the proper functioning of our cities. They protect our houses from floods, provide green spaces for recreation, trap and breakdown pollutants and provide valuable habitats ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.