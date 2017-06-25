NASA captures Hurricane Dora at peak strength, before weakening began

June 27, 2017
NASA captures Hurricane Dora at peak strength, before weakening began
On June 26 at 3:36 p.m. EDT, NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible image of Hurricane Dora when it was at peak strength off the coast of southwestern Mexico. Credit: NASA/NOAA

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an image of Dora at peak strength late on June 26 before it started moving over cooler waters that began sapping its power.

At 19:36 UTC (3:36 p.m. EDT) on June 26, the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible-light image of Hurricane Dora. The VIIRS imagery showed a small hurricane with a visible pinhole eye surrounded by a thick band of powerful thunderstorms.

That strength didn't last long as Dora moved over cooler waters and began to weaken early on June 27. Dora appeared degraded in satellite imagery as strong convection and thunderstorms were diminishing, although the storm still maintained a visible eye.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on Tuesday, June 27, Dora's maximum sustained winds have decreased slightly to near 75 mph (120 kph) with higher gusts. Dora is a small tropical cyclone, as hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center.

The NHC said the eye of Hurricane Dora was located near latitude 19.3 degrees north and longitude 110.2 degrees west. That's about 250 miles (400 km) south of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico. Dora was moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 kph). The NHC said the center of Dora is expected to pass just north of Socorro Island later today, and remain well south of the Baja California Peninsula.

Ocean swells generated by Dora are affecting portions of the coast of southwest Mexico and are expected to spread northwestward and begin affecting portions of the coast of the southern Baja California peninsula through Wednesday, June 28.

Dora is moving over cooler than 26.6 degrees Celsius or 80 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the threshold to maintain a tropical cyclone. Temperatures cooler than that weaken tropical cyclones. The NHC said that the waters beneath Dora will continue to cool for the next couple of days so Dora is expected to weaken to a tropical storm later today, June 27, and degenerate to a remnant low pressure area over the next two days..

For updated forecasts, visit: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov.

Explore further: NASA sees quick development of Hurricane Dora

Related Stories

NASA sees quick development of Hurricane Dora

June 26, 2017

The fourth tropical cyclone of the Eastern Pacific Ocean season formed on June 25 and by June 26 it was already a hurricane. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Dora on June 25 when it was a tropical storm and the ...

NASA sees Tropical Storm Bret's finale

June 21, 2017

Tropical Storm Bret was weakening with NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed overhead on June 20, and within three hours of the overpass, Bret degenerated into a tropical wave.

Frigid cloud top temperatures show Hurricane Dora's power

July 20, 2011

Extremely cold cloud top temperatures in thunderstorms are an indication of the strength they possess, and infrared satellite data from NASA revealed a large area of very cold and powerful thunderstorms around the center ...

Recommended for you

The dust storm microbiome

June 27, 2017

Israel is subjected to sand and dust storms from several directions: northeast from the Sahara, northwest from Saudi Arabia and southwest from the desert regions of Syria. The airborne dust carried in these storms affects ...

Collapse of the European ice sheet caused chaos

June 27, 2017

Scientists have reconstructed in detail the collapse of the Eurasian ice sheet at the end of the last ice age. The big melt wreaked havoc across the European continent, driving home the original Brexit 10,000 years ago.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.