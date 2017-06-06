Honda plans mostly self-driving car, follows Waymo, others

This Wednesday, April 26, 2017, photo shows the front of a 2017 GMC Sierra at a GMC Buick dealership in Miami. Honda says it will have highly automated vehicles on the road in personal cars by 2025. The automaker says its system will use computers and cameras, radar and laser sensors to handle almost all driving situations except bad weather or some unusual occurrences. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz) Honda said Thursday that it will have highly automated personal cars on the road by 2025.

The automaker said its system will use computers and cameras, radar and laser sensors to handle almost all driving situations except bad weather or some unusual occurrences. Then a human driver would have to take control.

The company also repeated its pledge to have highly automated freeway driving by 2020.

Honda joins a growing list of companies making promises about self-driving vehicles.

