Facebook to produce own TV series, games

June 26, 2017
Facebook is ready to spend up to $3 million per episode of its forthcoming series, a budget which puts it at the upscale end of
Facebook is ready to spend up to $3 million per episode of its forthcoming series, a budget which puts it at the upscale end of television production in the United States

Facebook is starting production on high-quality television series and gaming shows to be broadcast on its platform, one of the social media giant's executives said on Monday.

The online platform, which has around two billion monthly users worldwide, is working on the project with a small group of partners and hopes to start putting out episodes of its forthcoming series by the end of the summer, Nick Grudin, the for media partnerships, said in a statement to AFP, confirming a report in the Wall Street Journal.

"Our goal is to make Facebook a place where people can come together around video," Grudin said, noting that Facebook and its collaborators would "experiment with the kinds of shows you can build a community around—from sports to comedy to reality to gaming."

Facebook is funding the shows on its own at first, he said, "but over time we want to help lots of creators make videos funded through revenue sharing products like Ad Break," a software tool that allows adverts to be directly inserted into Facebook's online content.

Facebook did not identify its content-production partners, but the Wall Street Journal said they include Hollywood studios and agencies representing actors and other creative talent from the film and industries.

Facebook is ready to spend up to $3 million per episode, a budget which puts it at the upscale end of television production in the United States. In doing so, it is a following a trend set by other internet giants that were once satisfied with allowing their platforms to be used for distribution by other producers.

Netflix, Amazon and the online television Hulu—a joint venture by Disney, Comcast, 21st Century and Time Warner—have thrown themselves into content production, as have YouTube and Apple, although on a more modest scale.

Explore further: Facebook adding 3,000 people to screen out violent content

Related Stories

Miramax films stream to Facebook

August 22, 2011

Hollywood studio Miramax on Monday began making some of its films available for online viewing as rentals at social networking powerhouse Facebook.

Recommended for you

Engineers use replica to pinpoint California dam repairs

June 26, 2017

Inside a cavernous northern Utah warehouse, hydraulic engineers send water rushing down a replica of a dam built out of wood, concrete and steel—trying to pinpoint what repairs will work best at the tallest dam in the U.S ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.