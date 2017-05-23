EU warns of 'united response' to cyberattacks

June 19, 2017
The European Union warned that a cyberattack on any one member state could merit a response by all members of the bloc
The European Union warned that a cyberattack on any one member state could merit a response by all members of the bloc

The European Union warned Monday that a cyberattack on any one member state could merit a response by all members of the bloc, amid growing fears of hackers holding governments to ransom.

Last month, "Wannacry," a huge ransomware attack linked to North Korea, wreaked global havoc after crippling computer networks at companies and government agencies worldwide.

EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg said the 28-nation bloc was "concerned by the increased ability and willingness of state and nonstate actors to pursue their objectives through malicious cyber activities."

"Such activities may constitute wrongful acts under international law and could give rise to a joint EU response" which could include "restrictive measures" or sanctions, a statement said.

As well as the Wannacry attack, which demanded that victims pay to recover use of their computers, there have been increasing concerns about possible foreign intervention in core state activities such as elections.

It was a major theme in last year's US presidential campaign, with Moscow accused of trying to swing the vote in favour of Donald Trump, and fears have been voiced over what might happen in German elections in September.

Explore further: North Korea-linked hackers 'highly likely' behind WannaCry: Symantec

Related Stories

Recommended for you

'Magic' alloy could spur next generation of solar cells

June 15, 2017

In what could be a major step forward for a new generation of solar cells called "concentrator photovoltaics," University of Michigan researchers have developed a new semiconductor alloy that can capture the near-infrared ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.