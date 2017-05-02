May 2, 2017

X-ray microscope optics resolve 50-nm features while eliminating chromatic aberrations

by Osaka University

X-ray microscope optics resolve 50-nm features while eliminating chromatic aberrations
Credit: Osaka University

X-ray microscopes are commonly used in combination with full-field imaging techniques in spectromicroscopy applications, where they allow the chemical structures of materials to be analyzed and visualized simultaneously. However, the performance of these microscopes is often affected by problems with chromatic aberrations— optical effects that limit the resolution or degree of fineness to which images of the material structures can be acquired—and previous solutions to the problem have often proved difficult to manufacture and implement. A collaborative team led by researchers from Osaka University has therefore developed an optical system for use in full-field X-ray microscopes that offers a more practical way to overcome the chromatic aberration problem.

"We developed an imaging optical system based on use of two monolithic imaging mirrors," says Assistant Professor Satoshi Matsuyama from Osaka University's Graduate School of Engineering. "These mirrors have elliptical and hyperbolic shapes on a single substrate, and fixing of the relative positioning between the ellipse and the hyperbola can provide high image quality with lasting stability." Fabrication of this complex mirror system meant that existing manufacturing processes had to be modified, but the proposed mirror structures were produced with the required shapes to an accuracy of approximately 1 nm.

After the mirror was assembled using a specially developed alignment system, it was implemented in a full-field X-ray microscope system for performance testing at the SPring-8 synchrotron radiation facility. "The was tested for its spatial resolution, the presence of chromatic aberrations, and long-term stability using a fine test pattern called a Siemens star and a photon energy of approximately 10 keV," explains Professor Kazuto Yamauchi of Osaka University's Center for Ultra-Precision Science and Technology. "We were able to clearly resolve 50-nm-sized features with high stability over a period of 20 hours without any chromatic aberrations."

The developed system was then applied in X-ray absorption fine structure spectromicroscopy experiments, and successfully identified both elements and chemical states in micron-sized specimens of zinc and tungsten. While the system will be subjected to further research to improve its performance towards the theoretical limit, it already shows considerable promise for use in a wide range of applications, including ultra-fast imaging with high-intensity X-rays and high-resolution full-field X-ray fluorescence imaging. This mirror structure may also find use in other systems, with potential applications that include focusing and imaging optics for synchrotron radiation X-rays and X-ray-free electron lasers.

More information: Satoshi Matsuyama et al. 50-nm-resolution full-field X-ray microscope without chromatic aberration using total-reflection imaging mirrors, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/srep46358

Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Osaka University

Citation: X-ray microscope optics resolve 50-nm features while eliminating chromatic aberrations (2017, May 2) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-05-x-ray-microscope-optics-nm-features.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Achieving a breakthrough in the formation of beam size controllable X-ray nanobeams
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody Radiation and Complex Refractive Index

3 hours ago

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

Sep 9, 2024

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)