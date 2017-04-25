Video: 2017 Queensland floods

Heavy rains following Tropical Cyclone Debbie have caused rivers in eastern Australia to breach their banks, inundating roads and homes.
The Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite mission captured these images of an area about 120 km northwest of Rockhampton, near the Junee State Forest.
Here we see sediment-filled floodwaters from the Mackenzie and surrounding rivers inundating the land on 1 April. By 11 April, the waters appear to have receded.
