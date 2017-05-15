New study upends established models of forecasting coextinction in complex ecosystems

May 16, 2017
New study upends established models of forecasting coextinction in complex ecosystems
Fruit doves, like the one pictured here, share a mutualistic relationship with premna plants. The doves use the premna as a food source while helping the plant to disburse its seeds. Credit: Lainie Berry

A study from Iowa State University researchers casts new light on how biologists understand the likelihood of coextinction among plants and animals that depend on one another for survival.

The study, published recently in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, focuses on mutualist networks, or webs of mutually beneficial interactions between plants and animals. Examples include fruit-eating birds that eat the fruit from trees while simultaneously helping to disperse the trees' seeds.

Current models that examine these relationships have emphasized the possibility of co-extinction, or the extinction of one species leading to the demise of other mutualist species. But Haldre Rogers, an assistant professor in the ISU Department of Ecology, Evolution and Organismal Biology, said previous thinking rarely accounted for how dependent individual species are on their mutualist relationships.

The study, led by Evan Fricke, a postdoctoral researcher in Rogers' lab, found that species with many mutualist relationships tend to be more dependent on those interactions for survival. On the other hand, species with few mutualists typically depend little on mutualistic interactions. Factoring that pattern into the equation adds a new dimension that upends much of the previous models, Fricke said.

Rogers said the study turned up good news in that many mutualist species aren't as vulnerable as once thought. For instance, birds whose diets depend heavily on fruit usually eat fruit from more than one species of plant. That way, if one food source disappears, the bird has other options.

"Nature seems to have some backup plans when you need them," Rogers said.

Adding this new understanding of mutualistic dependence reduces predictions of coextinction events by 88 percent compared to older predictive models.

Fricke said the research could help guide policymakers to make better use of conservation dollars by highlighting relationships in ecosystems that play core functions and support a range of species.

"Previously, we thought that if you were a mutualist with one partner or few partners, you were really vulnerable to coextinction," Fricke said. "So if disease or climate change or hunting wipes out that one partner, you're out of luck. In actuality, species that naturally have few partners are less likely to experience coextinction because they depend very little on those interactions."

The data utilized in the study came from synthesizing existing global databases on mutualist organisms as well as data gathered directly by the researchers on plant-seed disperser interactions in the Marianas Islands. The research team then simulated co-extinction events while factoring dependence into their models.

Fricke said this new understanding of the dependence on mutualistic relationships changes many of the conclusions biologists have drawn using existing network models.

"What makes species and networks resilient to coextinction is not how many partners species have or how interactions are arranged, as previously thought," Rogers said. "It's that have evolved strategies that balance their dependence on their mutualists with the risk of losing those mutualists."

"One of the really crucial details has been missing in previous network studies," Fricke said. "And the conclusions of those studies flip when you include this detail."

Explore further: Domino effect—the loss of plant species triggers the extinction of animals

More information: Evan C. Fricke et al. Mutualistic strategies minimize coextinction in plant–disperser networks, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2017). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2016.2302

Related Stories

When hosts go extinct, what happens to their parasites?

June 1, 2009

(PhysOrg.com) -- Hands wring and teeth gnash over the loss of endangered species like the panda or the polar bear. But what happens to the parasites hosted by endangered species? And although most people would side with the ...

Adapting to changes in partner abundance

March 27, 2017

Many ant species live in often highly specific symbiotic relationships with plants from which both partners benefit. LMU researchers now reveal that such selective interactions can break down over the course of evolution.

Plants compete for friendly ants

February 10, 2014

(Phys.org) —Many woodland plants rely on ants to disperse their seeds; such seed dispersal increases the plant population's chance of survival. Robert Warren, assistant professor of biology, has recently demonstrated that ...

Recommended for you

Study shows 'pretty' termites do the most damage

May 16, 2017

Termites may be "pretty" in the eyes of a scientist, but don't let good looks fool you: The prettier termites are more destructive than their uglier counterparts, a University of Florida researcher says.

Nicotine enhances bees' activity

May 16, 2017

Nicotine-laced nectar can speed up a bumblebee's ability to learn flower colours, according to scientists at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL).

How plants tell time

May 16, 2017

Findings of a new study solve a key mystery about the chemistry of how plants tell time so they can flower and metabolize nutrients.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.