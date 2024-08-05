Iowa State University (IA) was founded in 1858 in Ames, Iowa. Today, IA has a student body of more than 25,000 undergraduate and graduate students and professional students in Veterinary Medicine. IA is noted for its engineering, science and mechanical engineering. IA is a land grant and space grant university with a number of astronauts and scientists as alumnae. IA manages the Ames Laboratory for the Department of Energy.
- Address
- 1550 Beardshear Hall, Ames, IA 50011-2021
- Website
- http://www.iastate.edu/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iowa_State_University
