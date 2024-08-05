Iowa State University (IA) was founded in 1858 in Ames, Iowa. Today, IA has a student body of more than 25,000 undergraduate and graduate students and professional students in Veterinary Medicine. IA is noted for its engineering, science and mechanical engineering. IA is a land grant and space grant university with a number of astronauts and scientists as alumnae. IA manages the Ames Laboratory for the Department of Energy.

1550 Beardshear Hall, Ames, IA 50011-2021
http://www.iastate.edu/
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iowa_State_University

Iowa State University

Scientists identify gene that could lead to resilient 'pixie' corn

A widely found gene in plants has been newly identified as a key transporter of a hormone that influences the size of corn. The discovery offers plant breeders a new tool to develop desirable dwarf varieties that could enhance ...

Molecular & Computational biology

May 29, 2024

AI is giving boost to crop improvement research

What is the role of artificial intelligence for crop improvement? Questions about artificial intelligence are becoming more pressing in every discipline. For crop improvement, AI provides a new lens to bridge science and ...

Biotechnology

Apr 12, 2024

Exploring microstructures for high-performance materials

In just the first few months of 2024, the journal Nature has published two scientific papers co-authored by Kun Luo, an Iowa State University postdoctoral research associate in materials science and engineering.

Analytical Chemistry

Feb 21, 2024

Building a DNA nanoparticle to be both carrier and medicine

Scientists have been making nanoparticles out of DNA strands for two decades, manipulating the bonds that maintain DNA's double-helical shape to sculpt self-assembling structures that could someday have jaw-dropping medical ...

Bio & Medicine

Feb 6, 2024

