Researchers uncover new gravitational wave characteristics

May 22, 2017
gravitational waves
A visualization of a supercomputer simulation of merging black holes sending out gravitational waves. Credit: NASA/C. Henze

Monash researchers have identified a new concept - 'orphan memory' - which changes the current thinking around gravitational waves.

The research, by the Monash Centre for Astrophysics, was published recently in Physical Review Letters.

Einstein's theory of general relativity predicts that cataclysmic cosmic explosions stretch the fabric of spacetime.

The stretching of spacetime is called 'gravitational waves.' After such an event, does not return to its original state. It stays stretched out. This effect is called 'memory.'

The term 'orphan' alludes to the fact that the parent wave is not directly detectable.

"These waves could open the way for studying physics currently inaccessible to our technology," said Monash School of Physics and Astronomy Lecturer, Dr Eric Thrane, one of the authors of the study, together with Lucy McNeill and Dr Paul Lasky.

"This effect, called 'memory' has yet to be observed," said Dr Thrane.

Gravitational-wave detectors such as LIGO only 'hear'' gravitational waves at certain frequencies, explains lead author Lucy McNeill.

"If there are exotic sources of gravitational waves out there, for example, from micro black holes, LIGO would not hear them because they are too high-frequency," she said.

"But this study shows LIGO can be used to probe the universe for gravitational waves that were once thought to be invisible to it."

Study co-author Dr Lasky said LIGO won't be able to see the oscillatory stretching and contracting, but it will be able to detect the memory signature if such objects exist.

The researchers were able to show that high-frequency gravitational waves leave behind a memory that LIGO can detect.

"This realisation means that LIGO may be able to detect sources of that no one thought it could," said Dr Lasky.

Explore further: LIGO discovery named Science's 2016 Breakthrough of the Year

More information: Lucy O. McNeill et al. Detecting Gravitational Wave Memory without Parent Signals, Physical Review Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.118.181103

Related Stories

LIGO discovery named Science's 2016 Breakthrough of the Year

December 23, 2016

The scientific journal, Science, has chosen as its 2016 Breakthrough of the Year the discovery of tiny ripples in spacetime called gravitational waves – a finding that confirmed a century-old prediction by Albert Einstein. ...

LIGO veteran gives talk about gravitational waves

February 19, 2017

Caltech's Stan Whitcomb, who has been involved with nearly every aspect of the development and ultimate success of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO), will give a talk about the project's historic ...

Video: The hunt is on for gravitational waves

December 21, 2015

Gravitational waves are tiny distortions of space-time caused by some of the most violent cosmic events such as colliding black holes. The observation of these 'ripples of space-time' requires exquisitely sophisticated new ...

LIGO expected to detect more binary black hole mergers

January 9, 2017

The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) broke the news almost one year ago about the first-ever direct observation of gravitational waves. Now, LIGO scientists hope that this year could yield even more ...

Recommended for you

Turmoil in sluggish electrons' existence

May 22, 2017

An international team of physicists has monitored the scattering behavior of electrons in a non-conducting material in real-time. Their insights could be beneficial for radiotherapy.

Magnetic order in a two-dimensional molecular chessboard

May 22, 2017

Achieving magnetic order in low-dimensional systems consisting of only one or two dimensions has been a research goal for some time. In a new study published in the journal Nature Communications, Uppsala researchers show ...

4 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Steelwolf
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Since there are various sorts of explosions happening regularly in most galaxies, this could well be what is responsible for the expansion rate of the universe, and also points towards there being a field that can be likened to the Ether that some have sought if it shows a 'stretching and staying' metric.
barakn
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Could orphan memory be Dark Energy?
El_Nose
not rated yet 1 hour ago
-- personal opinion

we have detected waves that are billions of light years from us --- you would need more than what these produce in my personal not done the math on a napkin yet opinion. Hubble expansion is has a noted acceleration rate, I don;t see how a static thing like quasars colliding creates something so pervasive to the entire universe in all directions at the same time.
boojay
not rated yet 1 hour ago
I have the same question. And if indeed all these innumerable collision/explosive events throughout the universe were responsible for dark energy due to this memory effect stretching out space after the fact, wouldn't that mean that eventually the expansion of space would slow down once space runs out of these events? If so, would gravity finally overcome dark energy? But then we'd run into the same issue...

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.